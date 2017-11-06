Has Kate Middleton had a nose job?

She's admired by millions of people all over the world, with many wanting to meet her and some even striving to dress exactly like her.

Royal plastic surgery procedures exposed

But despite being in the public eye for the best part of the last 15 years, there might be something we missed about the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

According to an unnamed source, Kate has gone under the knife for cosmetic reasons, and actually had not one, but two rhinoplasty surgeries to give her the nose of her dreams.

“The first was a graduation present to herself in 2005,” a royal insider told Ok! Magazine.

She then allegedly made 'adjustments' in 2011, after she wasn’t happy with the way it was done the first time. Meanwhile, another unnamed insider claimed that Kate’s alleged nose jobs cost a whopping $150,000.

Back in 2011, the insider said Kate was 'dreading' becoming one of the most photographed women in the world and knew that people everywhere would be scrutinising her.

"She wants to project a modern, glamorous image, and she knows that it’s best to have cosmetic intervention before any aging, sagging, drooping or wrinkling can mar her figure,” they told the National Enquirer.

And Kate apparently isn’t the only royal to dabble in plastic surgery, with her mother-in-law Camilla Parker-Bowles also said to be a fan.

According to New Idea, a surgeon, known only as Dr X, claimed Camilla had a tummy tuck just before she married Prince Charles in 2005.

So what do you think?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram