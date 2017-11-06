News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman’s epic revenge after being fat-shamed at bakery
Woman gets revenge after being fat-shamed at bakery

Has Kate Middleton had a nose job?

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She's admired by millions of people all over the world, with many wanting to meet her and some even striving to dress exactly like her.

Royal plastic surgery procedures exposed

Royal plastic surgery procedures exposed

But despite being in the public eye for the best part of the last 15 years, there might be something we missed about the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

According to an unnamed source, Kate has gone under the knife for cosmetic reasons, and actually had not one, but two rhinoplasty surgeries to give her the nose of her dreams.

Kate Middleton plastic surgery

A royal insider has claimed Kate Middleton has undergone two nose jobs. Here she is pictured in 2005 and 2015. Photo: Getty Images

“The first was a graduation present to herself in 2005,” a royal insider told Ok! Magazine.

She then allegedly made 'adjustments' in 2011, after she wasn’t happy with the way it was done the first time. Meanwhile, another unnamed insider claimed that Kate’s alleged nose jobs cost a whopping $150,000.

Back in 2011, the insider said Kate was 'dreading' becoming one of the most photographed women in the world and knew that people everywhere would be scrutinising her.

"She wants to project a modern, glamorous image, and she knows that it’s best to have cosmetic intervention before any aging, sagging, drooping or wrinkling can mar her figure,” they told the National Enquirer.

Kate Middleton nose job

Kate pictured left in 20014 and right in 2005. Photo: Getty

Kate Middleton two nose jobs

Do you notice any difference? Photo: Getty Images

And Kate apparently isn’t the only royal to dabble in plastic surgery, with her mother-in-law Camilla Parker-Bowles also said to be a fan.

According to New Idea, a surgeon, known only as Dr X, claimed Camilla had a tummy tuck just before she married Prince Charles in 2005.

So what do you think?

Camilla. Duchess of Cornwall, plastic surgery

It's also been claimed that Camilla had a tummy tuck. Photo: Getty Images

Camilla and Prince Charles wedding

Camilla's surgery reportedly happened right before her wedding to Prince Charles in 2005. Photo: Getty Images

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top