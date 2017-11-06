Woman claims manicurist 'hacked' at her nails

A woman has revealed shocking pictures of her mangled nails after a manicurist allegedly 'hacked' at them after an argument.

Customer service manager Katie Bennett visited a nail salon in Essex, in the UK, last month to get acrylic nail extensions.

However, things didn’t go as planned when she examined the finished product and found the acrylic was uneven and bumpy.

Voicing her concern, Katie told staff she wasn’t happy paying for them, and said that a nail technician then tried to stop her from leaving and insisted they remove the nails.

But the situation only went from bad to worse from there, with 33-year-old Kate saying she was left in agony as the technician 'hacked' at her nails with an electric filer.

"I told her [the technician] I would go home and soak the nails off properly,” Katie recounted, “Then she got up and ran to the door… so I tried to be reasonable and sat back down.”

“I thought that once she took the tips off she would soak off the rest so I took a deep breath and just sat down and asked her to be careful.

"She got the electric file and she started hacking them off.”

Katie said that she told the technician that she was in pain and asked her to slow down, but she didn’t. “I said it again and said, 'I don't want you to damage my nails and hands’,” she explained.

"She then told me to get out of the shop and I said, 'you can't force me to leave,' she then threatened to phone the police. I think she thought I just wanted free nails.”

Katie is adamant she was never after a free manicure and just wanted to pay to have her nails done properly.

"I think I was a difficult customer for her because I wasn't going to let her get away with charging me for a terrible job,” she said.

"At this point, I thought, 'I'm not achieving anything' so I just left. I told her that the quality of her work was awful and her service was worse.

"She then shouted at me to get out again and to never come back. I said, 'don't worry, I will never set foot in this shop again'."

Katie claimed the appointment took two hours overall and says she has had acrylic extensions done 'hundreds of times' and it usually take an hour at most.

"I called my boyfriend and burst out crying,” Katie said, “I don't like confrontation. He was raging. I was in bits. I was really angry and upset. He hugged me to calm me down.”

"I know that in the grand scheme of things it's not a massive deal but so many girls get their nails done and [many] businesses rip off girls and I don't want that to happen. I wanted my friends to know not to go there.”

A manager from salon recounted a very different story however, and claimed that Katie didn’t let them finish their work.

"There was a complaint like that but it is very exaggerated and very very different to what happened on that day,” the manager said in response to Katie’s version of events.

"The lady, which is my mother actually, dealt with that and we were both here at the time.

"There was absolutely nothing wrong with her nails. She didn't want to pay the AU$60 that was due and basically she said she would go home and soak them off.

"We said, no we would take them off and she said, well just cut them then or file them, and that is what we did.

"They were filed off, they were filed away and she got up and left and didn't let us finish the work. They are acrylic nails that are half taken off.

"She left our shop and didn't let us finish our work with her.”

