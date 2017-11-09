'Commitment-phobe' Prince Harry might never propose to Meghan Markle

News

Queen’s epic eye roll after Prince Charles calls her ‘mummy’

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

It seems we might all be waiting a long time for Prince Harry to pop the question to Meghan Markle after all.

A royal insider has claimed that the 33-year-old might never propose and he’s using Kate’s pregnancy and the royal Christmas engagements to hold it off.

“There is always room for doubt because he is a serial commitment-phobe,” a source told The Daily Beast.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A royal expert has claimed Prince Harry might never propose. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry proposal

The expert claimed Harry is a 'commitment-phobe' and a 'love addict'. Photo: Getty Images

“He is said to be a ‘love addict’ and his parents’ example is far from encouraging.”

Another source told the publication that if an engagement does happen, it won’t be announced until after Kate Middleton has her baby in April.

Others inside Kensington Palace told the publication that there has been no mumblings at all about an imminent announcement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got together in July 2016 and since then people have been wondering when the flame-haired royal will propose.

Kate Middleton due in April

It's thought there definitely won't be any announcement until after Kate Middleton has her baby in April. Photo: Getty Images


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proposal

Meghan has previoulsy spoken about her 'love' for Prince Harry. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Chelsea Davy

Prince Harry was with Chelsea Davy for seven years and didn't propose. Photo: Getty Images

However, Harry has had a plethora girlfriends in the past and many thought Chelsea Davy, who he was with for seven years, was the one.

She has since revealed that the reason they broke up was because she couldn’t cope with the media intrusion into her life.

Meghan on the other hand is used to being under such an intense spotlight.

She grew up with parents who were in the entertainment industry and has been a leading star of the hit show Suits for the past six years.

Speaking about her relationship with Prince Harry back in September, the 26-year-old said they are very much “in love”.

“I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time,” she said in a Vanity Fair interview.

“This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

