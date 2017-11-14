People think this Christmas ad says ‘f**k you little bear’

Paddington Bear is the star of the new Marks and Spencer Christmas advert, but it might not be as heart-warming as you’d expect

The retailer’s Christmas advert launched this week, and in it Paddington stumbles upon a burglar who’s intending to steal Christmas presents.

Obviously, Paddington doesn’t quite get the gist of it and a heartening exchange takes place which sees everyone’s favourite bear teaching the burglar a thing or two about the spirit of Christmas.

That is, until the burglar apparently swears at him. Have a listen for yourself above.

That’s right – there are genuinely people out there who think that Marks & Spencer’s idea of Christmas cheer is getting a burglar to swear at Paddington Bear.

But here's what actually happened:

After Paddington Bear accidentally catches the burglar stealing presents, he obviously mistakes him for Santa Claus and when he assumes that he’s on his way to deliver presents to people’s homes, Paddington decides to give him a helping hand.

Paddington then helps him bring the gifts to people’s homes, placing them underneath their Christmas trees and filling up their stockings.

Paddington’s kindness forces the burglar to think twice about his life choices. And after Paddington gives him a marmalade sandwich for Christmas, he leans in to say “Thank you, little bear.”

That’s right – “Thank you.” Not whatever you were thinking.

Still, it seems as though not everyone misheard the burglar’s words, and it’s gone down a treat regardless.

A spokesperson for M&S confirmed that the burglar actually states: “Thank you, little bear.” The retailer has already confirmed it won’t be altering the advert in any way.

