Teen mum has her own school formal in NICU

A teen who became a mum within weeks of finishing school has had her Year 12 formal come to her in the NICU.

Brodee’s life was turned upside down when she fell pregnant just after her 17th birthday. And she received another shock when her baby was diagnosed with Down-Syndrome after her 20-week scan.

But despite everything the determined young mum finished her Year 12 studies in time to welcome her baby boy Elijah to the world at the end of October.

Because Elijah needed surgery for 'duodenal atresia' - a blockage in the bowel - just after being born, they had to stay in the NICU, and so Brodee’s mum came up with the idea to have a formal for her daughter in the hospital.

“I have been with Brodee at every appointment and was with her 24/7 while he was in NICU,” Jodie tells Be.

“I am so proud of her. It was hard watching her go through what she went through.”

Elijah was doing really well and was able to be his mum’s date for her special day. “I was greeted by the most perfect little date ever! #BringingTheFormalToTheNICU,” mum Brodee wrote on Facebook.

Wearing a floor length gown Brodee looked stunning posing for photos with her nurses. But little Elijah stole the show wearing an adorable tux for the special occasion.

And in some great news, Brodee has finally been able to take Elijah home.

“We were told he would probably be in Sydney for over a month or so but at exactly three weeks old we bought our little man home,” Jodie tells us.

While dealing with the peer judgement of becoming a teen mum, and the shock of his diagnosis, Brodee was able to finish her studies and now can’t be happier to have her baby boy.

“I've had incredible family support throughout my journey, with all of their help, I graduated high school in September,” Brodee wrote for Kidspot.

“Becoming a mum so early was not in my plans, but now that he's here, I wouldn't change it (or him) for the world. No matter what we face, we'll get through it together.”

This story has been published with full permission from the family.

