Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary portrait is here

Ross McGuinness and Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have posed for new official portraits to mark their 70th wedding anniversary.

They were married at Westminster Abbey in London on November 20, 1947, making this Monday their platinum anniversary.

Queen new portrait

The Queen dons an elegant cream dress is the picture, that was taken at Windsor Castle, the royal estate outside of London. Photo: Buckingham Palace

Over their 70 years of marriage (65 of those years include the Queen's reign) they have become one of the most photographed couples in the world.

Now, Buckingham Palace has released a new portrait of their pair, shot at Windsor Castle outside of London.

Queen Prince Philip

The palace is set to release even more official picture on Monday. Photo: Getty

The photo was taken by photographer Matt Holyoak earlier this month and features the Queen in a cream dress - the same one she wore 10 years ago to mark their 60th wedding anniversary.

Her jewellery has sentimental significance too. The 'Scarab' brooch, designed by Andrew Grima, was a gift from her husband in 1966.



Prince Philip, 96, and the Queen, 91, are the first British royal couple to reach 70 years together but even though they have lived their married life in the public eye for seven decades, there are still a few things you may not know about the royal couple.

Queen and family

Monday will mark 70 years married for the royal couple, they are the first British monarchs to reach 70 years together. They are pictured together here with their children Charles and Anne in 1951. Photo: Getty

Here are five lesser known facts about the Queen and Prince Philip:

1. The Queen was once spotted throwing a pair of tennis shoes and a racket at Philip in frustration during an Australian tour.
The spat was caught on camera but the footage was given to the Queen and never broadcast.

Queen wedding dress

The Queen and Prince Philip on their wedding day. Photo: Getty

2. The romantic Duke designed a gold, diamond, sapphire and ruby bracelet featuring links of interlocking Es and Ps for his wife as a fifth wedding anniversary present in 1952.
It was made to his instructions by the jewellers Boucheron.

3. Philip takes charge of the cooking during barbecues at Balmoral and the Queen does the washing up.
“You sit there having eaten, the Queen asks if you’ve finished, she stacks the plates up and goes off to the sink,” former prime minister Tony Blair revealed in his memoirs.

Prince Philip young

The Queen and Prince Philip enjoyed dancing together in London's nightclubs before they were married. Photo: Getty

4. After a row with her husband once on the Royal Yacht Britannia, the Queen told a courtier: “I’m not going to come out of my cabin until he’s in a better temper. I’m going to sit here on my bed until he’s better.”
We've all been there!

wedding anniversary the Queen

Happy 70th wedding anniversary to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Photo: Getty

5. In a letter to an author just months before they were married, the Princess recalled how she and Philip enjoyed dancing together at nightclubs in London.
“Philip likes riding but as yet, has not done much racing,” she wrote. “We both love dancing – we have danced at Ciro’s and Quaglino’s as well at parties.”

Congratulations to the Queen and prince Philip.

Standby for more new pictures released on Monday.

