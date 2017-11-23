Prince William gave up this one thing when he became a dad

He may be the future King of England but it’s been revealed that Prince William has given up one of his favourite hobbies since he became a dad.

The 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who is dad to four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, stepped away from his biggest passion when his babies arrived.

During a MBE ceremony (which is Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire award) at Buckingham Palace, Northern Irish motorcycling world champion, Jonathan Rea, said Prince William told him his love of riding bikes had been put “on the back-burner”.

"He's a bit of a motorcycle fan himself,” Jonathan told the BBC.

“We talked about his bikes.”

However, the prince went on to reveal that he’s had to give it up since his family started expanding.

Back in 2015, Kate opened up about to a group of people at Dundee Repertory Theatre about her family life.

"He's still riding it," Kate told Fearghas Simpson, according to Hello! magazine.

"It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it‎!

"I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."

However, the Prince hasn’t had to give everything he loves to do in his spare time, as he’s still an avid polo player and has been pictured on the cricket field.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram