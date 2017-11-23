News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about
10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about

Prince William gave up this one thing when he became a dad

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

He may be the future King of England but it’s been revealed that Prince William has given up one of his favourite hobbies since he became a dad.

This iconic outfit of Princess Diana's changed the world
1:27

This iconic outfit of Princess Diana's changed the world
Suits farewells Meghan Markle
0:30

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
Peppa Pig ‘wardrobe malfunction’
0:27

Peppa Pig ‘wardrobe malfunction’
Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
1:19

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast

James Hewitt interview on Channel Seven's Sunday Night
Prince Harry rejects a Tim Tam on Sydney harbour
2:41

Prince Harry rejects a Tim Tam on Sydney harbour
Kate Middleton’s First Public Event in 2017
1:08

Kate Middleton’s First Public Event in 2017
Naomi Watts, Petra Nemcova, Chrissy Teigen Light Up Paris Fashion Week
0:42

Naomi Watts, Petra Nemcova, Chrissy Teigen Light Up Paris Fashion Week
English Bulldog Chews Stick in Slow Motion
1:18

English Bulldog Chews Stick in Slow Motion
Ned Woodman delivers another right Royal roasting | Grand Final | Britain&rsquo;s Got Talent 2017
4:32

Ned Woodman delivers another right Royal roasting | Grand Final | Britain’s Got Talent 2017
Adele's ALMOST Sang W/ Beyonce & Rihanna For Her George Michael Grammys Tribute
1:23

Adele's ALMOST Sang W/ Beyonce & Rihanna For Her George Michael Grammys Tribute
Santa George Clooney? Rande Gerber Claims Actor Gifted His 14 Closest Friends $1 Million Each
1:38

Santa George Clooney? Rande Gerber Claims Actor Gifted His 14 Closest Friends $1 Million Each
 

The 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who is dad to four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, stepped away from his biggest passion when his babies arrived.

During a MBE ceremony (which is Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire award) at Buckingham Palace, Northern Irish motorcycling world champion, Jonathan Rea, said Prince William told him his love of riding bikes had been put “on the back-burner”.

Prince William and kids

Prince William gave up something he loved when he became a dad. Photo: Getty Images

Prince William motorcyle lover

Prince William loved motorcycles but gave them up when his family started growing. Photo: Getty Images

"He's a bit of a motorcycle fan himself,” Jonathan told the BBC.

“We talked about his bikes.”

However, the prince went on to reveal that he’s had to give it up since his family started expanding.

Back in 2015, Kate opened up about to a group of people at Dundee Repertory Theatre about her family life.

"He's still riding it," Kate told Fearghas Simpson, according to Hello! magazine.

Prince William polo field

The 35-year-old sticks to the polo field now. Photo: Getty Images

Northern Irish motorcycling world champion, Jonathan Rea

During a MBE ceremony at Buckingham Palace, Northern Irish motorcycling world champion, Jonathan Rea, said Prince William told him his love of riding bikes had been put “on the backburner”. Photo: Getty Images

"It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it‎!

"I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."

However, the Prince hasn’t had to give everything he loves to do in his spare time, as he’s still an avid polo player and has been pictured on the cricket field.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top