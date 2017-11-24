News

Commonwealth Games athletes take over Tinder
Serena Williams reveals jaw-dropping wedding ring

Bianca Soldani
Wedding rings aren’t usually the cause of much excitement. Sure, they’re pretty and extremely sentimental, but compared to an engagement ring, they can be kind of lack lustre.

Unless of course, you’re Serena Williams.

The tennis superstar married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in an extravagant Beauty and the Beast themed wedding in New Orleans last week and she’s just revealed what her wedding ring looks like.

serena williams wedding ring

Serena shared this glimpse of her massive wedding ring. Photo: Instagram

Serena’s bejewelled hand makes an appearance in a very subtle Instagram post shared to her two-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia’s page.

Sitting alongside her $2 million engagement ring, her diamond wedding band appears to curve around her emerald-cut engagement stone and then finish in three pear-shaped diamonds.

Serena’s wedding was just as jaw-dropping, with the World Champion walking down the aisle in a spectacular Sarah Burton designed ball gown from Alexander McQueen.

Serena williams engagement ring

Here's a closer look. Photo: Instagram

She later changing into a more playful mini dress by Versace, which she paired with blinged out Nike sneakers.

Paying homage to her stellar career, the 36-year-old named all the tables at her reception after tennis Grand Slams, like table two, the Australian Open.

Guests were also lucky enough to take home little replicas of the Grand Slams Serena has won, with the mini trophies used to hold down the place names on the tables.



