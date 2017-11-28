News

The reason behind Harry's awkward pose in his engagement photos

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

While royal fans all over the globe have been swooning over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement photos, some have noticed a rather bizarre detail about the snaps.

The love-struck pair, who announced their engagement via a statement from Clarence House yesterday, appeared in the gardens of Kensington Palace for their first official photoshoot.

36-year-old Meghan dazzled in a cream wrap coat and nude heels, however, Prince Harry couldn’t stop fidgeting with his suit, leading many to question exactly what he was doing.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was pictured at his engagement to Meghan Markle with his hand in his suit. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged

The Prince was constantly pictured in the awkward pose. Photo: Getty Images

The 33-year-old Prince rarely took his hand out of his suit jacket, with his future future bride, Meghan, holding on to the other arm.

However, according to Traci Brown, body language expert and author, it might be something Harry unknowingly does when he’s nervous.

"He's covering his solar plexus area (the vital organs) and protecting it which just says he's not quite comfortable in the situation - who would be with all those photographers around and people like myself analyzing him?" Traci told GoodHousekeeping.com.

It’s not the first time Prince Harry has been seen making the hand gesture.

Meghan Markle engagement ring

An expert has revealed it might be something Prince Harry does when he's nervous. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce engagement

Harry has been pictured making the awkward hand gesture in the past. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Melania Trump

He made the same gesture when he met the First Lady Melania Trump last month. Photo: Getty Images

Last month, he was pictured with the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, where he was snapped holding his hand up at the middle of his suit.

He’s also been spotted out-and-about at official royal engagements making the gesture.

However, it turns out Harry’s not the only one who does it, because his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, have also been caught making the hand gesture.

Prince Charles awkward pose

Prince Charles is also a fan of the pose. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry was no doubt nervous when he formally announced his relationship to the world, with millions all over the globe waiting to see pictures of their first shoot.

Later, both him and Meghan did an interview with the BBC about their relationship, where the Prince looked more at ease away from the glaring paparazzi.

