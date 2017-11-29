News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Kate Middleton 'massively overshadowed' by Meghan Markle

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

They may about to become sister-in-law’s and neighbours but according to a royal insider, Kate is being “massively overshadowed” by Meghan Markle.

Harry Potter Mobile Game Launch Date REVEALED + Original Cast Voicing Characters
1:37

Harry Potter Mobile Game Launch Date REVEALED + Original Cast Voicing Characters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Invictus Games trials
0:55

Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again
Harry Styles Can't Sell Solo Tour Tickets! Niall Horan Adds INSULT To Injury!
2:30

Harry Styles Can't Sell Solo Tour Tickets! Niall Horan Adds INSULT To Injury!
New book claims Meghan Markle ended first marriage ‘out of the blue.’
1:33

New book claims Meghan Markle ended first marriage ‘out of the blue.’
Suits farewells Meghan Markle
0:30

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
1:59

Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
1:19

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
Brit Awards RIGGED Against Little Mix? Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Stormi in Social Media Return -DR
7:12

Brit Awards RIGGED Against Little Mix? Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Stormi in Social Media Return -DR
Meghan Markle's Most Adorable Quotes on Love
3:07

Meghan Markle's Most Adorable Quotes on Love
Harry Styles Impersonates Mick Jagger & Has Beard Malfunction In EPIC SNL Sketch
2:40

Harry Styles Impersonates Mick Jagger & Has Beard Malfunction In EPIC SNL Sketch
Meghan Trainor Admits to Having Sex WHERE??!
1:41

Meghan Trainor Admits to Having Sex WHERE??!

James Hewitt interview on Channel Seven's Sunday Night
 

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge visited the Foundling Hospital yesterday, where she spent time talking to staff and children.

And while she may have claimed she’s “absolutely thrilled” for her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, a former royal correspondent has claimed she’s about to have her thunder stolen by her “more glamorous in-laws”.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Is Kate Middleton about to be "massively overshadowed" by Meghan Markle? Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got engaged at the beginning of this month. Photo: Getty Images

"How do they keep Will and Kate on the front pages when they’re no longer the biggest show in town? There are definitely some challenges coming up here," Duncan Larcombe told PRWeek.

Duncan, who is the author of the book, Prince Harry: The inside Story, said Prince William and Kate Middleton have become known as the more serious royals now.

Even though they’re about to welcome their third child into the world, Meghan and Harry still have the star-pulling power, with people completely invested in their new love story.

It comes after it was claimed by experts that Meghan Markle might bring even more money to the UK economy than the Duchess of Cambridge ever did.

According to a report by business valuation firm, Brand Finance, “a lot of value for British brands comes from the Duchess of Cambridge’s Midas touch”, which is only boosted further by the “extra sales of fashion brands that she and the royal children are seen wearing”.

Indeed, Kate’s classic fashion sense is believed to have raked in an astonishing $266 million for the British economy in 2015, whether it be people rushing out to pick up her Reiss coat or her Diane von Furstenberg gown.

Meghan Markle moving to London

The 'Meghan Effect' is set to take over from the 'Kate Effect'. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton British economy

Kate’s classic fashion sense is believed to have raked in an astonishing $266 million for the British economy in 2015, whether it be people rushing out to pick up her Reiss coat or her Diane von Furstenberg gown. Photo: Getty Images

However, speaking to news.com.au, Brand Finance CEO David Haigh said Meghan’s modern style could bring an even bigger surge to the retail sector.

“Although it is difficult to speculate about numbers, it can be expected that Ms Markle will join the Duchess of Cambridge as a great ambassador of the Monarchy, especially in her native United States and in Canada where she has recently lived,” he said.

The report says that Kate and Will’s family effect on the economy has actually been downgraded in the last few years, as they try to protect their kids from the public eye and “deliberately dresses them in plain, retro clothes by Spanish boutique brands”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games

The $420 Mother jeans Meghan Markle wore when she made her first appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games sold out straight away, as did her $230 Misha Nonoo blouse and her $640 Sarah Flint shoes. Photo: Getty Images

The royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Meghan Markle is set to bring a lot of impact to the royal family now that she's about to become a future Windsor. Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to Meghan Markle’s impact, she’s already been doing that on her own for the past number of years in the US and Canada.

But her public status will of course be elevated when she joins the royal family and is attending official engagements with her handsome fiancé, Prince Harry.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top