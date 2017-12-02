News

Queen’s epic eye roll after Prince Charles calls her ‘mummy’
This teen model looks exactly like Jennifer Lawrence

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

A Jennifer Lawrence lookalike is thanking strangers for spotting her similarities with the A-list star.

Alexia Maier had no idea she was Jennifer Lawrence's doppelganger until strangers began mistaking her for the Hunger Games actress.

At first, the 17-year-old who is a model, thought it was a joke until she began receiving dozens of stares and comments when out and about.

Jennifer Lawrence lookalike

A Jennifer Lawrence lookalike is thanking strangers for spotting her similarities with the A-list star. Photo: Caters

17-year-old looks exactly like Jennifer Lawrence

Alexia Maier had no idea she was Jennifer Lawrence's doppelganger until strangers began mistaking her for the Hunger Games actress. Photo: Caters

Alexia, from Ponte Vedra, Florida, has left strangers confused after they were convinced she's the real deal.

"At first, I thought it was a joke when people started saying I looked like Jennifer Lawrence,” she said.

"But when I started getting dozens of comments about my J-Law similarities, I started to realise it myself.

"In my hometown, people know they're not going to see a real celebrity, so I've been told I look like her, but never confused.

"But when visiting New York, people will ask me for autographs.

"I think one of my favourite examples is when a woman said 'Jennifer, I'm your biggest fan!'

"I told her, 'I'm not Jennifer!' but the woman immediately said, 'are you sure?' I'll never forget her reaction.

"At first it was surprise, then awe, then disappointment."

Despite her uncanny resemblance to J-Law, Alexia isn't a fan of the actress.

Jennifer Lawrence lookalike

Despite her uncanny resemblance to J-Law, Alexia isn't a fan of the actress. Photo: Caters

This woman looks like Jennifer Lawrence

She looks exactly like Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence (pictured). Photo: Getty Images

"Even so, I can acknowledge that Jennifer has definitely impacted my life in strange ways,” she said.

"I got a lot of attention in the first couple years of high school because of my similarities to her.

"I was also subjected to a lot of online attention when I was pretty young, good and bad, but both have managed to help shape me as a person."

