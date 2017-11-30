News

Princess Mary's family to spend Christmas in Australia

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She may have married into the Danish royal family but Crown Princess Mary still knows that home is where the heart is.

According to an AAP report, the 45-year-old is set to bring her 49-year-old husband, Prince Frederik and their four children Down Under for an Aussie Christmas.

Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine will spend the festive season with their extended family in Tasmania.

Princess Mary Christmas 2017 Australia

Princess Mary and her adorable family are set to spend Christmas in Tasmania. Photo: Getty Images

The much-loved royal family previously visited Australia in 2015 to spend Christmas with Mary’s Tasmania family.

The family were pictured frolicking on the beach as they enjoyed the summer sun.

Their trip abroad comes amid turmoil in the Danish royal family, with reports claiming Mary could be Queen in the next few months.

It came after it was revealed that the Danish Queen’s husband, Prince Henrik, has been diagnosed with dementia and Queen Margrethe herself had to cut short a trip to the UK due to an unknown illness.

Princess Mary family Christmas

The family will spend their time in Tasmania will their extended family. Photo: Getty Images

A statement released by the Danish royal family announced the 83-year-old’s condition.

“Following a longer diagnostic process and lately a series of examinations during late summer, a specialist team ... has now concluded that his Royal Highness Prince Henrik suffers from dementia,” it said.

“The extent of the cognitive failure is ... greater than expected considering the age of The Prince.”

Just one month prior to his diagnosis, the Prince had revealed in a shocking interview that he did not want to be buried alongside his wife.

It was then reported that Princess Mary was caught up in the middle of the royal bust-up.

“Mary is trying to build bridges and help everyone calm down, but she will be taken aback like everyone else,” an insider told New Idea.

Princess Mary in Denmark

The much-loved royal family previously visited Australia in 2015 to spend Christmas with Mary’s Tasmania family. Here they are pictured in Denmark. Photo: Getty Images

“She knows she must be ready, however, if she is needed to take over sooner rather than later.”

Indeed, Queen Maragrethe has always insisted that she will rule Denmark until the day she dies, however with her own health in limbo and her husband’s recent diagnosis, it’s thought she will abdicate sooner rather than later.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

