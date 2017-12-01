News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Can you spot the hidden animal in this wallpaper?
Can you spot the hidden animal in this wallpaper?

Woman 'had 50 surgeries' to look like Angelina Jolie

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

An Iranian woman has made headlines around the world after she reportedly had 50 surgical procedures in order to look like her muse, Angelina Jolie.

Model with psoriasis wants to inspire people to love their skin
5:38

Model with psoriasis wants to inspire people to love their skin
Woman catches boyfriend cheating with blonde model
0:33

Woman catches boyfriend cheating with blonde model
Millie Bobby Brown &amp; Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
1:49

Millie Bobby Brown & Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
The Clintons' Hot Nephew Inks Contract With IMG Modeling Agency
1:11

The Clintons' Hot Nephew Inks Contract With IMG Modeling Agency
Kylie Jenner Having a GIRL, Camila Cabello Sends Love to Fifth Harmony, Harry Styles' New Angel -DR
7:10

Kylie Jenner Having a GIRL, Camila Cabello Sends Love to Fifth Harmony, Harry Styles' New Angel -DR
Zendaya Reveals DOWNFALL Of Being A Former Disney Channel Star
2:08

Zendaya Reveals DOWNFALL Of Being A Former Disney Channel Star
Gigi Hadid Recovers from Losing a Shoe on the Runway Like a PRO
2:01

Gigi Hadid Recovers from Losing a Shoe on the Runway Like a PRO
Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Celebrity Crush!
2:10

Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Celebrity Crush!
Chinese model falls on her face at Victoria's Secret show
0:33

Chinese model falls on her face at Victoria's Secret show
Ryan Tracey hopes his dreams don&rsquo;t go pop! | Semi-Final 4 | Britain&rsquo;s Got Talent 2017
5:41

Ryan Tracey hopes his dreams don’t go pop! | Semi-Final 4 | Britain’s Got Talent 2017
Jenna Jameson Slams &lsquo;Playboy&rsquo; For Featuring Transgender Woman
1:06

Jenna Jameson Slams ‘Playboy’ For Featuring Transgender Woman
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Model Elsa Hosk Bares ALL in Lui Magazine, Named Most Beautiful
2:10

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Model Elsa Hosk Bares ALL in Lui Magazine, Named Most Beautiful
 

Sahar Tabar, 22, has over 400,000 Instagram followers, with many shocked by her appearance.

According to Belgian media and reported by the Daily Mail, Sahar claims her goal is to look like the Hollywood star, and it’s seen her lose nearly 40 kilograms in the process.

Angelina Jolie plastic surgery lookalike

Sahar claims it's her dream to look like Angelina Jolie. Photo: Instagram/Getty

Sahar has created a distinctive look, sharing photos on her Instagram with make-up emphasising her full pout and sharp cheekbones, that has some claiming she resembles a ‘zombie’.

While some have expressed concern about her appearance, others speculate Sahar might be using Photoshop or prosthetics to achieve her look.

Sahar Tabar Angelina Jolie

Some claim Sahar is using make-up to achieve her appearance. Photo: Instagram

Angelina Jolie Sahar Tabar

Sahar has selfies where she looks slightly different, causing some to speculate it's Photoshop. Photo: Instagram

Angelina Jolie lookalike Instagram

Some online critics have commented on her 'zombie-like' appearance. Photo: Instagram

“This is photoshop,” commented one.

“It's just makeup,” added another.

Angelina Jolie lookalike Instagram

The 22-year-old is also said to have lost weight in her quest to look like Angelina Jolie. Photo: Instagram

"You are beautiful without any plastic surgery," wrote another Instagram follower.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top