Woman 'had 50 surgeries' to look like Angelina Jolie

An Iranian woman has made headlines around the world after she reportedly had 50 surgical procedures in order to look like her muse, Angelina Jolie.

Sahar Tabar, 22, has over 400,000 Instagram followers, with many shocked by her appearance.

According to Belgian media and reported by the Daily Mail, Sahar claims her goal is to look like the Hollywood star, and it’s seen her lose nearly 40 kilograms in the process.

Sahar has created a distinctive look, sharing photos on her Instagram with make-up emphasising her full pout and sharp cheekbones, that has some claiming she resembles a ‘zombie’.

While some have expressed concern about her appearance, others speculate Sahar might be using Photoshop or prosthetics to achieve her look.

“This is photoshop,” commented one.

“It's just makeup,” added another.

"You are beautiful without any plastic surgery," wrote another Instagram follower.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram