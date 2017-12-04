Princess Charlotte causes outrage at members only tennis club

She may be fourth in line to the British throne but even Princess Charlotte isn’t welcome at certain members clubs.

According to The Sun, private members at the upmarket Hurlingham Club in Fulham are up in arms about the two-year-old’s presence on the tennis court.

They reportedly are not happy that the tot is taking up precious space with her tennis lessons when her parents aren’t even members of the club.

“Unfortunately, some patrons feel Charlotte shouldn’t be allowed to play there,” a source told the publication.

“Club rules are usually very rigid, and they don’t see why exceptions should be made, even if they happen to be royal.”

The posh club, which is bordering on the Thames, has very strict rules, with new patrons only allowed to join on the recommendation of existing members.

The club’s website also states that new memberships are currently not being offered and the waiting list is also closed.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte has far more pressing things to attend to, like the fact that she will reportedly be flower girl for her uncle, Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle when they tie the knot in May.

According to the Sunday Times, it’s been confirmed that Princess Charlotte and Prince George will again take up their roles as pageboy and flower girl on the day.

"The wedding will be a family event,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told the publication.

“You can expect the family to be involved."

