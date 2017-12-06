Why Kate Middleton won't be in Meghan Markle's bridal party

She may be one of the most high-profile members of the royal family, but according to reports, we won’t be seeing Kate Middleton in Meghan Markle’s bridal party.

Despite the fact that it’s her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, who is getting married, it’s thought the Duchess of Cambridge will just be a guest at the nuptials.

However, it’s believed there’s no feud brewing between the 35-year-ol Duchess and her future 36-year-old sister-in-law – it’s just a simple case of not knowing each other well enough.

"The Duchess of Cambridge barely knows Meghan,” royal expert and author Marlene Koenig told Cosmopolitan.

Indeed, Meghan spoke about how supportive Kate has been in her official BBC engagement interview with Prince Harry, but considering she’s only known the prince for 18 months, it’s likely she’s not yet close enough with the Duchess to have her in her bridal party.

But that’s not the only reason Kate may decide to stay out of the spotlight on the big day.

“For another, she is the future queen consort when William becomes King after his father, and would unlikely be an attending person to another royal bride,” Marlene said.

Traditionally, being a married woman, Kate wouldn’t have been able to act as maid of honour or a bridesmaid.

Prince William is also unlikely to act as best man for Prince Harry as there’s actually no such thing as having a best man when you’re a royal.

Speaking to Town & Country Marlene Koenig said that “the best man or best men are officially called supporters.”

She did add that “William will probably be Harry’s supporter,” carrying on the sibling tradition that was also displayed by the brothers’ father, Prince Charles.

For his wedding to Princess Diana in 1981, he chose his brothers, Edward and Andrew, to be his “supporters.”

