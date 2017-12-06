News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen
The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen

Why Kate Middleton won't be in Meghan Markle's bridal party

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She may be one of the most high-profile members of the royal family, but according to reports, we won’t be seeing Kate Middleton in Meghan Markle’s bridal party.

Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
1:00

Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
Kourtney and Kim spend a relaxing Sunday at the beach
0:54

Kourtney and Kim spend a relaxing Sunday at the beach
Brooklyn Beckham CAUGHT Kissing IG Model! Chloe Moretz Breakup CONFIRMED!
2:06

Brooklyn Beckham CAUGHT Kissing IG Model! Chloe Moretz Breakup CONFIRMED!
Spectacular Eruption at Sakurajima Volcano
0:30

Spectacular Eruption at Sakurajima Volcano
Family Discovers Gender of Fifth Child With Egg Roulette
1:33

Family Discovers Gender of Fifth Child With Egg Roulette
MIley Cyrus &amp; Liam Hemsworth Marriage CONFIRMED! FInd Out How!
2:29

MIley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Marriage CONFIRMED! FInd Out How!
Shawn Mendes Shares THIS Adorable Moment With Camila Cabello!
2:23

Shawn Mendes Shares THIS Adorable Moment With Camila Cabello!
New book claims Meghan Markle ended first marriage ‘out of the blue.’
1:33

New book claims Meghan Markle ended first marriage ‘out of the blue.’
MAFS' Nasser may have lied about his bachelor status
0:30

MAFS' Nasser may have lied about his bachelor status
Suits farewells Meghan Markle
0:30

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
4:36

Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
1:28

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
 

Despite the fact that it’s her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, who is getting married, it’s thought the Duchess of Cambridge will just be a guest at the nuptials.

However, it’s believed there’s no feud brewing between the 35-year-ol Duchess and her future 36-year-old sister-in-law – it’s just a simple case of not knowing each other well enough.

Kate Middleton at Pippa Middleton's wedding

Kate Middleton probably won't be in Meghan Markle's wedding party. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thought to be getting married on May 26. Photo: Getty Images

 "The Duchess of Cambridge barely knows Meghan,” royal expert and author Marlene Koenig told Cosmopolitan.

Indeed, Meghan spoke about how supportive Kate has been in her official BBC engagement interview with Prince Harry, but considering she’s only known the prince for 18 months, it’s likely she’s not yet close enough with the Duchess to have her in her bridal party.

But that’s not the only reason Kate may decide to stay out of the spotlight on the big day.

“For another, she is the future queen consort when William becomes King after his father, and would unlikely be an attending person to another royal bride,” Marlene said.

Traditionally, being a married woman, Kate wouldn’t have been able to act as maid of honour or a bridesmaid.

Kate Middleton in Meghan Markle's bridal party

Traditionally, being a married woman, Kate wouldn’t have been able to act as maid of honour or a bridesmaid. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry engaged

Prince William probably won't be Prince Harry's best man. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry engaged to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was William's 'supporter' at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011. Photo: Getty Images

Prince William is also unlikely to act as best man for Prince Harry as there’s actually no such thing as having a best man when you’re a royal.

Speaking to Town & Country Marlene Koenig said that “the best man or best men are officially called supporters.”

She did add that “William will probably be Harry’s supporter,” carrying on the sibling tradition that was also displayed by the brothers’ father, Prince Charles.

For his wedding to Princess Diana in 1981, he chose his brothers, Edward and Andrew, to be his “supporters.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top