News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Can you spot the hidden animal in this wallpaper?
Can you spot the hidden animal in this wallpaper?

Airbnb guest horrified to find hidden camera in bedroom

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

A curious Airbnb guest has made a shocking discovery after poking around their holiday rental.

Little Boy Clogs Toilet With Toy Cars
0:54

Little Boy Clogs Toilet With Toy Cars
Chickens in the Bathtub
0:29

Chickens in the Bathtub
Toddler Pulls Armful of Paper Towels From Dispenser
1:16

Toddler Pulls Armful of Paper Towels From Dispenser
Dude Sings About Sharing Bathrooms With Women
1:57

Dude Sings About Sharing Bathrooms With Women
Guys Flies From Miami to Chicago in a Private jet Without Spending a Penny
3:40

Guys Flies From Miami to Chicago in a Private jet Without Spending a Penny
Chloe Moretz Says Male Costar Fat-Shamed Her & Calls Kim Kardashian "Sad"
1:10

Chloe Moretz Says Male Costar Fat-Shamed Her & Calls Kim Kardashian "Sad"
Celebrities React to President Donald Trump Removing Protection For Transgender Students
1:41

Celebrities React to President Donald Trump Removing Protection For Transgender Students
Pug's Unusual Need to Handstand While Peeing
0:46

Pug's Unusual Need to Handstand While Peeing
Wombat Crashed out by Toilet Rousted to Make Way For Volunteers' Bathroom Breaks
0:35

Wombat Crashed out by Toilet Rousted to Make Way For Volunteers' Bathroom Breaks
Kylie Jenner Says Woman in Sex Tape Is NOT Her
1:52

Kylie Jenner Says Woman in Sex Tape Is NOT Her
Kylie Jenner's CRAZY STRICT Rules for Her Pop Up Shop
2:22

Kylie Jenner's CRAZY STRICT Rules for Her Pop Up Shop
BUMPY RIDE? | Family Feud
0:37

BUMPY RIDE? | Family Feud
 

Jason Scott recounted his colleague’s experience on Twitter, saying their interest was sparked after noticing that their Airbnb had only one security sensor in the whole unit.

Upon closer inspection, they were horrified to find a web cam hidden inside.



“In ‘oh, that's a thing now’ news,” Jason wrote, “a colleague of mine thought it odd that there was a single ‘motion detector’ in his Airbnb in the bedroom and voila, it's an IP camera connected to the web.”

“(He left at 3am, reported, host is suspended, colleague got refund.)”

Attached to the tweet was a photo taken by his colleague of the sensor before and after he opened it.

Hiding cameras in an Airbnb is against the company’s privacy policy which states that cameras cannot be installed in bedrooms or bathrooms, and that guests need to be made aware of any other cameras on the property.

Airbnb hidden camera

This couple also found a camera in their Airbnb bedroom. Photo: Longboat Key Police

While a spokesperson from Airbnb has said that hidden camera issues are ‘incredibly rare’, this isn’t the first time a guest has levelled that claim at their holiday host.

A couple staying in Florida in the US, reported their host to the police after they discovered a camera disguised as a smoke detector above their bed.

Meanwhile another couple in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, had a similar experience when they found two cameras hidden in their holiday rental.

Airbnb spy camera

A couple in Taiwan also found cameras in their holiday rental. Photo: Australscope

Smoke alarm hidden camera

They took this photo of the 'smoke alarm'. Photo: Australscope

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top