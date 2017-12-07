Airbnb guest horrified to find hidden camera in bedroom

A curious Airbnb guest has made a shocking discovery after poking around their holiday rental.

Jason Scott recounted his colleague’s experience on Twitter, saying their interest was sparked after noticing that their Airbnb had only one security sensor in the whole unit.

Upon closer inspection, they were horrified to find a web cam hidden inside.

In "oh, that's a thing now" news, a colleague of mine thought it odd that there was a single "motion detector" in his AirBNB in the bedroom and voila, it's an IP camera connected to the web. (He left at 3am, reported, host is suspended, colleague got refund.) pic.twitter.com/6KgkDmEZXB — Jason Scott (@textfiles) November 28, 2017

“In ‘oh, that's a thing now’ news,” Jason wrote, “a colleague of mine thought it odd that there was a single ‘motion detector’ in his Airbnb in the bedroom and voila, it's an IP camera connected to the web.”

“(He left at 3am, reported, host is suspended, colleague got refund.)”

Attached to the tweet was a photo taken by his colleague of the sensor before and after he opened it.

Hiding cameras in an Airbnb is against the company’s privacy policy which states that cameras cannot be installed in bedrooms or bathrooms, and that guests need to be made aware of any other cameras on the property.

While a spokesperson from Airbnb has said that hidden camera issues are ‘incredibly rare’, this isn’t the first time a guest has levelled that claim at their holiday host.

A couple staying in Florida in the US, reported their host to the police after they discovered a camera disguised as a smoke detector above their bed.

Meanwhile another couple in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, had a similar experience when they found two cameras hidden in their holiday rental.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram