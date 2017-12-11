Prince Harry is giving up this one surprising habit for Meghan

News

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

He’s the party-mad prince who has finally decided to settle down, but there’s one bad habit Prince Harry has left – and he’s determined to give it up for the sake of his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle.

Royal watchers are used to seeing Prince Harry perfectly well-behaved in public as he charms crowds and hardly puts a foot wrong.

But insiders say behind closed doors, the royal has one vice that's plagued him for years.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle cigarette

Prince Harry has one habit he needs to kick before his May wedding. Photo: Getty

The Daily Mail reports that while the couple’s home of Nottingham Cottage is officially a smoke-free zone, Harry often can’t resist when he has people over and indulges in a social smoke.

It’s not a habit his fiancée shares, with the former Suits actress renowned for her healthy lifestyle.

“Harry has promised no smoking at all at home,” a source told the publication.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle wedding

Harry has been a social smoker for years. Photo: Rex

“It’s not nice for Meghan as a non-smoker. So there’s no more hanging out of the window for a quick puff. Harry has quit for Meghan.”

Interestingly, Harry's not the only royal to partake in a sneaky ciggie.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle engaged

Friends say Harry's determined to quit for Meghan. Photo: Getty

Despite Prince Charles despising the habit, Camilla once smoked 10 cigarettes a day before giving up 15 years ago, with Princess Eugenie also snapped smoking.

