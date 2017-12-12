Here’s how to get half price taxis for the next month

If there’s one thing that can kill your Christmas party buzz in a flash, it’s the struggle of trying to nab a taxi or outrageous Uber surging that sees you forking out half your pay just to get home.

Lucky for us, a new ride-sharing app is launching in Australia this week – and they’re offering half price rides for the first month.

Boasting four million users in 20 countries, Taxify went live in Sydney today, with plans to be available in Melbourne before Christmas.

The ride-sharing app is pretty similar to Uber: you request a driver and provide feedback after your ride.

However news.com.au reports that with Taxify ’s 15 percent commission rate is much lower than Uber – who takes up to 30 percent from drivers – that means cheaper fares for us.

“Australia has a very strong monopoly when it comes to ride-share. There are no challengers,” Australia Country Manager Samuel Raciti told news.com.au.

“When you run into a monopoly, you’re stuck into the rate.”

At the moment, there are only 4000 registered Sydney drivers so it might be a bit of a wait for your ride, however the half price fares coupled with Taxify’s promise not to surge during this time (public holidays being the exception), and it might be an option when you’re stuck on the street at 1am…

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

