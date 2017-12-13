Model shares powerful side-by-side photo after weight gain

An Aussie model has shared an inspiring side-by-side image on Instagram of a very different kind.

La’Tecia Thomas spent much of her teens competing in bikini contests. The Australian-born model would flex her abs in a line-up of equally thin bikini-clad women.

These days, the 27-year-old can still be seen rocking a two piece, but with a much fuller figure — and she prefers it that way.

La’Tecia recently shared a side-by-side photo on Instagram. One image shows the brunette flaunting her once-tiny waist. The other shows the model today, having gone up six dress sizes.

“It’s important to love yourself regardless of your size. I loathed how I looked on the left, and yes that is ME in both pictures,” she wrote on online.

“I was insecure, I compared myself to other women, constantly put myself down and never felt good enough.

“The difference now other than the obvious is that I’m in a different mindset."

“I’m not saying that you will be happier on the opposite spectrum but I think it’s important to have a positive relationship between your mind and your body first and foremost at whatever size you may be.”

Her post has received tens of thousands of likes and a lot of positive feedback, with her followers sharing support, writing that she’s “an inspiration” and looks “perfect in both photos.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Loving yourself at any size is an important message and one we could all learn from. In an earlier post, La’Tecia reminds us that “your mental health is just as important as your physical,” and it’s OK to “be yourself.”

Today, La’Tecia enjoys a thriving career as a plus-sizemodel based in L.A. She continues to inspire thousands, posting body positive videos to her YouTube channel.

