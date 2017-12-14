'The Crown' expert tells all on Prince Philip cheating storylines

For those of us who have fallen into a shameless The Crown binge, they’re the explosive storylines that have left us wondering exactly what went on behind closed doors with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

While the show never goes so far as to show anything untoward, it does focus on Philip’s five-month tour of the Commonwealth without the Queen, and shows the monarch stumbling across a photo of ballerina Galina Ulanova in her husband's possession.

Now The Crown’s historical consultant Robert Lacey has weighed in on how the show alludes to troubles in the royal relationship.

"Sometimes we have to reflect the ambiguity of the truth," Robert told Good Housekeeping.

"That's one of the appeals of the series. That we don't go for easy solutions. We don't say ‘Yes, Philip was unfaithful,' nor do we say 'He was pure as the driven snow.'

“We say 'here is the evidence, you make up your mind.'"

Robert goes on to reveal he doesn’t think Prince Philip – who commemorated his 70th wedding anniversary with the Queen last month with new royal portraits – was unfaithful.

However the historian does says Prince Philip didn’t do anything to dispel whispers either by having close relationships with female friends.

“People have often said, ‘He must have been unfaithful,’ but there is no solid evidence for that,” Robert told People.

“There is no evidence for it.”

