Ivanka Trump slammed for ‘fishing’ for royal wedding invite

It’s the exclusive guest list every dignitary wants to be on, but when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding next May, Ivanka Trump’s name isn’t the first that springs to mind.

Which is why the Twitterverse were somewhat taken aback when Donald Trump’s daughter gave a very public shout out to the engaged couple – weeks after their good news was announced in late November.

“Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness together,” Ivanka tweeted last week.

“I have no doubt this couple will do extraordinary things, both individually and collectively. Congratulations!”

1:2 Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness together. https://t.co/fgjJhCfYnr https://t.co/8YP3Nzef5I — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 15, 2017

2:2 I have no doubt that this couple will do extraordinary things, both individually and collectively. Congratulations! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 15, 2017

Ivanka’s well wishes were soon the target of online trolls, who accused the POTUS’ daughter of trying to lock in an invite to the couple’s wedding next May, at St George’s Chapel.

🤔🤷🏼‍♀️Gives pause about why Kremlin Barbie would tweet this other than fishing 4 an invite. Could she seriously not get how much disdain the Royal Family has for #TrumpCrimeFamily? 🤨 🙄 https://t.co/UXPFvfCJiF — Shannon Bearman (@BearmanShannon) December 16, 2017

Aww how sweet but I don’t think y’all are gonna get invited 🤣 — Mike MacCormick (@DFWsMrFantastic) December 15, 2017

They don’t care what you wish them. They don’t like you and yours any more than we do. #BritsAreSmart — LetsSaveAmerica (@Donnaphoto) December 16, 2017

They don't want your family at their wedding... #Sad — Top Rope Travis 🇺🇸 (@TopRopeTravis) December 15, 2017

While Prince Harry famously met Ivanka’s mother-in-law, Melania in Toronto while hosting the Invictus Games in September, there’s no word on whether he’s met with Ivanka.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram