Ivanka Trump slammed for ‘fishing’ for royal wedding invite

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s the exclusive guest list every dignitary wants to be on, but when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding next May, Ivanka Trump’s name isn’t the first that springs to mind.

Which is why the Twitterverse were somewhat taken aback when Donald Trump’s daughter gave a very public shout out to the engaged couple – weeks after their good news was announced in late November.

“Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness together,” Ivanka tweeted last week.

Ivanka Trump Meghan Markle Prince Harry tweet

Ivanka's come under fire for her belated tweets to Harry and Meghan. Photo: Getty

“I have no doubt this couple will do extraordinary things, both individually and collectively. Congratulations!”





Ivanka’s well wishes were soon the target of online trolls, who accused the POTUS’ daughter of trying to lock in an invite to the couple’s wedding next May, at St George’s Chapel.









Meghan Markle Prince Harry engaged

Meghan and Harry's wedding is the most exclusive wedding invite in town. Photo: Getty

While Prince Harry famously met Ivanka’s mother-in-law, Melania in Toronto while hosting the Invictus Games in September, there’s no word on whether he’s met with Ivanka.

Melania Trump Prince Harry

Harry met the FLOTUS earlier this year. Photo: Getty

