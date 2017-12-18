News

Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Why Meghan Markle can never say 'toilet' again

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be

She’s living the fairytale dream come true, and Meghan Markle's princess transformation has been revealed – and it’s set to affect her in ways you never expected.

After announcing her engagement to Prince Harry last month, the couple have quickly locked in their May 2018 wedding date, and confirmed plans for Meghan to break tradition and spend Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham.

Now the race is on for Meghan to get schooled in the ways of the royals – and it’s going to be a steep learning curve.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry toilet

From hostage training to etiquette lessons, Meghan is well on her way to becoming a princess. Photo: Getty

While she won’t need to go the way of Tassie-born Princess Mary who famously learnt Danish after falling in love with Prince Frederik of Denmark, the Suits actress will have to adopt a whole new manner of speaking.

According to insiders, Meghan will need to make sure she doesn’t use the word ‘toilet’ or ‘bathroom’, but instead excuse herself to the ‘lavatory’.

She’ll also have to get used to getting comfy on the ‘sofa’ rather than the ‘couch’, and there could be more formal training in the future.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry wedding

Meghan has just a few short months until she's officially Prince Harry's wife and a full-fledged royal. Photo: Getty

“In public life, you need to be a confident speaker, which we have seen Miss Markle doing very well during the engagement interview,” news.com.au reports former butler and theroyalbutler.co.uk etiquette guide Grant Harrold saying.

“As far as being coached on what to say, this would be something that would be discussed with the Royal Household.”

Royal insiders say Christmas will be one of the first big tests for Meghan, with Vogue reporting that Christmas with the Queen is so regimented, attendees are given timetables and room maps when they arrive on Christmas Eve.

Queen Christmas Meghan Markle

Christmas with the Queen is a seriously traditional affair. Photo: Getty

“The royal family does enjoy dressing up during the festive holiday,” Claudia Joseph, author of How to Dress Like a Princess told Vogue.

“She will need everything from evening gowns, day dresses, and smart suits to casual wear for the Boxing Day shoot. On Christmas Day alone, she will be expected to change five times.”

