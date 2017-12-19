News

The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen
The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen

'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle' confuse Christmas shoppers

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

If you ducked out to do a spot of Christmas shopping and came across these two surrounded by paparazzi, you’d think you’ve had a brush with royalty.

But the tall red head and beautiful brunette in the video above aren’t who they first seem to be.

Henry Morley and Ashleigh Ridding are popular Harry and Meghan lookalikes and drew plenty of attention when they were seen browsing though London hardware and homewares store Wilko, last week.

Prince Harry and Meghan markle lookalikes

Shoppers did a double take when they saw this pair shopping in London. Photo: SWNS

They were mimicking these outfits the couple wore t o the Invictus Games in Canada. Photo: Getty

They even paused in the kids’ toys section and picked up gifts for Harry’s nephew and niece Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Trainee hairdresser Ashleigh, 20, recently entered a Meghan body double competition run by TV presenter Lorraine and judged by Harry lookailke Henry. But interestingly, she didn’t win, with the title going to 19-year-old Emma Kaser.

Harry and meghan lookalikes

Would you have been fooled? Photo: SWNS

Ashleigh actually lost a recent Meghan Markle lookalike competition to this 19-year-old. Photo: Lorraine

