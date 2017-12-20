‘Aliens are real’: Internet loses it

News

Luis Elizondo oversaw the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which investigated the existence of UFOs and aliens for five years between 2007 and 2012.

The former Pentagon official has now revealed he believes there is “compelling evidence” that aliens not only exist but have been to earth.

Source: Giphy

“My personal belief is that there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone,” Mr Elizondo told CNN.

The $28 million program among other things, documented aircraft that displayed characteristics not seen in any current US or foreign models.

aliens

Luis appeared on CNN to speak about the 'secret' program. Photo: Twitter

“These aircraft don’t have any obvious flight services, any obvious forms of propulsion, and are manoeuvring in ways that include extreme manoeuvrability beyond, I would submit, the healthy G-forces of a human or anything biological,” he explained.

He did however caution that there was still a lot they didn’t know, but that didn’t stop social media blowing up with the news.









However, despite the “official” word, many were still not convinced.

“Blew $28 Million he is hardly going to say. "Nah we wasted that money" nothing out there,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“I am conflicted - the generalised rule is "if an official says something, the opposite is true",” another quipped.




