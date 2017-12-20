‘Aliens are real’: Internet loses it

An ex-Pentagon official has spilled the beans on whether aliens exist and the internet has gone into meltdown.

Luis Elizondo oversaw the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which investigated the existence of UFOs and aliens for five years between 2007 and 2012.

The former Pentagon official has now revealed he believes there is “compelling evidence” that aliens not only exist but have been to earth.

“My personal belief is that there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone,” Mr Elizondo told CNN.

The $28 million program among other things, documented aircraft that displayed characteristics not seen in any current US or foreign models.

“These aircraft don’t have any obvious flight services, any obvious forms of propulsion, and are manoeuvring in ways that include extreme manoeuvrability beyond, I would submit, the healthy G-forces of a human or anything biological,” he explained.

He did however caution that there was still a lot they didn’t know, but that didn’t stop social media blowing up with the news.

Dude, can we talk about the head of the Pentagon's Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program, Luis Elizondo, not denying that aliens exist on NPR today?! — AM (@amdean__) December 19, 2017

If Aliens land in the United States and say "Take me to your leader" they are in for a big shock! They will report back to their planet that there is indeed no intelligent life on Earth. — andyw_susanv@hotmail (@kiwibobb1) December 19, 2017

Time to by stock in aluminum foil. — Bandini Mountain (@davesfathead) December 19, 2017

Can we offer Trump to the aliens to probe? — Nevertheless, Monica (@BenzelLouden) December 19, 2017

Well, if anyone should be able to identify flying objects that were previously unidentified, it should probably be the Pentagon. — Katherine Holloway (@Haikatrine) December 18, 2017

Lord I hope it’s true. We need some new faces!! — Kathy Sanders (@k_2752ks) December 20, 2017

The truth is out there. pic.twitter.com/qDLVYwp2d9 — T-5000 aka "Alex" (@SkyNetDirector) December 18, 2017

However, despite the “official” word, many were still not convinced.

“Blew $28 Million he is hardly going to say. "Nah we wasted that money" nothing out there,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“I am conflicted - the generalised rule is "if an official says something, the opposite is true",” another quipped.

I call bullshit — Al (@AL_559) December 19, 2017

You can't disagree because he used the word "may." — brainsnorts (@brainsnorts) December 20, 2017

