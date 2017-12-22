News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen
The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen

Fans point out massive error on Will and Kate's Christmas card

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

While we were busy gushing over how cute Prince George and Princess Charlotte look on Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Christmas card, we completely missed a massive error.

Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
1:00

Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
Kourtney and Kim spend a relaxing Sunday at the beach
0:54

Kourtney and Kim spend a relaxing Sunday at the beach
Brooklyn Beckham CAUGHT Kissing IG Model! Chloe Moretz Breakup CONFIRMED!
2:06

Brooklyn Beckham CAUGHT Kissing IG Model! Chloe Moretz Breakup CONFIRMED!
Spectacular Eruption at Sakurajima Volcano
0:30

Spectacular Eruption at Sakurajima Volcano
Family Discovers Gender of Fifth Child With Egg Roulette
1:33

Family Discovers Gender of Fifth Child With Egg Roulette
MIley Cyrus &amp; Liam Hemsworth Marriage CONFIRMED! FInd Out How!
2:29

MIley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Marriage CONFIRMED! FInd Out How!
New book claims Meghan Markle ended first marriage ‘out of the blue.’
1:33

New book claims Meghan Markle ended first marriage ‘out of the blue.’
MAFS' Nasser may have lied about his bachelor status
0:30

MAFS' Nasser may have lied about his bachelor status
Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
4:36

Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
1:28

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
1:07

Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
0:34

Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
 

The royal family released the picture perfect snap this week on the Kensington Palace Twitter account, showing the family-of-four all smiling for the cameras.

However, while the whole thing seems like it was meticulously put together, it appears they missed out on one glaring error.

Royal Christmas card

People have noticed a massive error with Will and Kate's Christmas card. Photo: Instagram/Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton Christmas card

Fans online have claimed Kate's right arm is missing. Photo: Instagram/Kensington Palace

Fans have noticed that Prince William is standing to the left of the snap with both of his arms on Prince George’s shoulders and Kate Middleton is situated right behind Princess Charlotte.

But the bizarre thing is that Kate’s right arm seems to just disappear behind Prince William’s back.

People online have pointed out that you can’t see Kate’s elbow or ever her shoulder, making it look like her right arm has completely vanished.

“Petition to recover Kate Middleton's lost arm,” one person Tweeted.









“Has anyone seen Kate's right arm? Did she lose it somewhere?” another person said.

“I love this photo - but it's bothering me. Where is Kate's other arm??” the comments continued.

“The worst official photo of Cambridges ever. Kate's arm is cut off.,” a Twitter user said.

The photo is said to have been taken earlier this year at Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s 70th birthday bash.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top