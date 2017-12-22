Fans point out massive error on Will and Kate's Christmas card

While we were busy gushing over how cute Prince George and Princess Charlotte look on Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Christmas card, we completely missed a massive error.

The royal family released the picture perfect snap this week on the Kensington Palace Twitter account, showing the family-of-four all smiling for the cameras.

However, while the whole thing seems like it was meticulously put together, it appears they missed out on one glaring error.

Fans have noticed that Prince William is standing to the left of the snap with both of his arms on Prince George’s shoulders and Kate Middleton is situated right behind Princess Charlotte.

But the bizarre thing is that Kate’s right arm seems to just disappear behind Prince William’s back.

People online have pointed out that you can’t see Kate’s elbow or ever her shoulder, making it look like her right arm has completely vanished.

“Petition to recover Kate Middleton's lost arm,” one person Tweeted.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/p8jm6zDfl0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2017

the wors official photo of Cambridges ever. Kate's arm is cut off. Kids look like robots. Kate's face photoshopped so look like someone but not Kate. verdict is: NAY pic.twitter.com/ZfdPTLXLCr — Kate M Cambridge (@KateMCambridge) December 18, 2017

What happened to Kate’s right arm? pic.twitter.com/c0VFYb56yB — sabasimorgh (@sabasimorgh) December 19, 2017

#WhoHasKatesArm? Has anyone seen Kate's right arm? Did she lose it somewhere? pic.twitter.com/yPCVSOs6G5 — Sue Rose (@Rosebudlia) December 20, 2017

“Has anyone seen Kate's right arm? Did she lose it somewhere?” another person said.

“I love this photo - but it's bothering me. Where is Kate's other arm??” the comments continued.

“The worst official photo of Cambridges ever. Kate's arm is cut off.,” a Twitter user said.

The photo is said to have been taken earlier this year at Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s 70th birthday bash.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram