Mum saved by daughter after near-death allergic reaction to body lotion

One woman was left struggling to breathe and forced to call on her teenage daughter for help after she suffered a severe allergic reaction to tanning body lotion

Gaynor Mallard, 36, was at a beauty salon when she applied the product named Black Onyx on her skin.

The mum-of-three, who suffers from a nut allergy, soon realised she was in trouble and raced home so she could have a shower, with her 14-year-old daughter Frankie quickly dialling for help.

“She’s got a nut allergy, she says she can’t breathe,” Frankie can be heard saying in a call to emergency services.

“Her whole body is red.

I don’t think she can breathe at all.”

With Gaynor’s throat closing up and her body swelling like a “pufferfish”, she soon collapsed but was luckily later revived by paramedics.

Frankie, who was luckily home early from school as she was sick, has been awarded the Laverick Award from East Midlands Ambulance Service for keeping calm during the call.

