Man shockingly seen driving with baby on steering wheel

Princess Michael of Kent's 'apology' for racist jewelry sucked

Aletha Wilkinson
Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

Having copped a bitter backlash over the sparkly brooch she wore to the Queen's Christmas lunch last week, Princess Michael of Kent issued an apology – sort of.

The item in question was large, gold and spangly, and in the shape of a "blackamoor". In other words, an African person.

Blackamoor jewellery has been criticised in the past for promoting racist imagery, with NBC reporting it often depicts “black individuals as subservient or as members of royalty”.

The brooch was seen to be particularly inappropriate because Prince Harry's new fiancée Meghan Markle is of mixed race thanks to her African-American mother, Doria Radlan.

Princess Michael of Kent

Princess Michael of Kent has apologised for this brooch. Photo: Getty

But the Princess's mealy-mouthed 'apology' was so insincere as to be completely redundant. It was one of those classic "I'm sorry you're offended" apologies that don't actually mean anything.

If you're sorry about something, all you have to say is, "I am sorry".

Instead, the Princess said, via a spokesman, "The brooch was a gift and has been worn many times before. Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence.”

Let's unpack that, shall we?

"The brooch was a gift," means, "I didn't choose it myself, so I am not responsible for any offence it may cause".

WRONG.

She chose to wear it to an event which she knew would be attended by the woman most currently famous for her association with the royal family, who also happens to be African-American.

"... and has been worn many times before," means, "and no one has ever had a problem with it previously".

WRONG AGAIN.

It's a racist signifier and maybe none of your cronies ever found it offensive at the parties you've worn it to in the past, but that doesn't mean no one in the world would ever have had a problem with it. It's 2017. Wake up.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry engaged Queen Christmas lunch

Meghan was seen attending the Queen's Christmas lunch with fiance Harry. Photo: Getty

"Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence,” means, "Princess Michael is distressed that she's in trouble for doing something overtly racist in front of the entire world and is now wearing the consequences of her actions".

Honestly, let's just hope 2018 brings a bit less of this kind of nonsense and a little more equity and understanding.

Blind, unthinking – or worse, deliberate – racism is best left in the past.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top