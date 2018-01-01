News

Denmark's Queen Margrethe celebrates New Year's milestone

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Speculation has been rife that the New Year will see a new queen of Denmark, with commentators predicting that Queen Margrethe will abdicate to her son Prince Frederik and daughter-in-law Princess Mary in 2018.

But for now at least, the monarch is still going strong.

She marked the close of 2017 by delivering her 46th New Year’s address and told her country men and women, “I wish that the new year must bring hope and joy to all.”

The Queen's NYE speech in 2017 and 1971. Photo: Instargram

The royal family’s official Instagram page also posted a slideshow video of the Queen’s speeches over the past four and a half decades, showing how she’s matured over her lengthy reign.

Now aged 77, Queen Margrethe is Denmark’s second-longest running monarch in history after she succeeded her father in 1972 when the law was changed to allow women to take the throne.

Persistent whispers have been claiming that Margrethe will soon hand over to her eldest son after her husband Prince Henrik was diagnosed with dementia.

Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary married in 2004

Meanwhile Princess Mary and husband Crown Prince Frederik are holidaying in Australia. Photo: Getty Images

The family was engulfed in scandal in August when Prince Henrik publicly spoke out against his wife and refused to be buried beside her.

He had previously renounced his title as ‘prince consort’ after lamenting that he was never named ‘king consort’, and retired from public duties in 2016.

Meanwhile, Crown Princess Mary, 45, and her family have been celebrating Christmas in Australia.

Far from snowy Copenhagen, the royal has been soaking up the summer sun with her kids Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 10, and six-year-old twins Vincent and Josephine, at the beach in Sydney.

