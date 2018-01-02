News

Details of Harry and Meghan's prenup

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

‘Prenup’ can be a bit of a dirty word among engaged couples, but when you’re worth around AU$50 million, it’s not something to dismiss without consideration.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in May this year, prudent royal watchers will be wondering whether the fifth-in-line to the throne paid a visit to his lawyer first.

His father, Prince Charles, did not sign a prenup before marrying Diana and the result was a painful and drawn-out divorce that took almost a year to settle, so will Harry walk the same line?

Prince Harry and Meghan markle

Will Harry and Meghan sign a prenup? Photo: Getty

According to family lawyer, Kim Aucott, he will.

“Harry will be guided by his father, the Prince of Wales and his brother - neither had prenups,” she told Express.co.uk.

“Even after Charles’ horrific divorce with Diana, he chose not to take out a prenup.”

Royal divorce

Charles and Diana didn't have one and it resulted in a painful and very public divorce. Photo: Getty

While Ms Aucott believes that someone in the prince’s position ought to draft a prenup, she believes Harry will follow his family’s advice rather than that of his lawyers.

She adds that a prenup would be particularly useful to the couple to help settle their financial matters quickly and discretely in the event of a divorce.

Having already been through a divorce when her marriage to film producer Trevor Engelson, ended after two years, it remains to be seen how 36-year-old Meghan will feel about a prenup.

Meghan markle and prince harry

Meghan apparently earns more per episode of Suits than Harry does in a year as a pilot. Photo: Getty

She reportedly banks around AU$64,000 per episode of Suits and is worth an estimated $6 million.

Meanwhile Harry is estimated to earn a much more meagre AU$57,000 salary a year, as part of the British Army Air Corps, but inherited $17 million on his 30th birthday from a trust fund set up by Diana.

According to The Richest, both he and Prince William are worth AU$48 million (£28m) each.

