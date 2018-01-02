Details of Harry and Meghan's prenup

‘Prenup’ can be a bit of a dirty word among engaged couples, but when you’re worth around AU$50 million, it’s not something to dismiss without consideration.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in May this year, prudent royal watchers will be wondering whether the fifth-in-line to the throne paid a visit to his lawyer first.

His father, Prince Charles, did not sign a prenup before marrying Diana and the result was a painful and drawn-out divorce that took almost a year to settle, so will Harry walk the same line?

According to family lawyer, Kim Aucott, he will.

“Harry will be guided by his father, the Prince of Wales and his brother - neither had prenups,” she told Express.co.uk.

“Even after Charles’ horrific divorce with Diana, he chose not to take out a prenup.”

While Ms Aucott believes that someone in the prince’s position ought to draft a prenup, she believes Harry will follow his family’s advice rather than that of his lawyers.

She adds that a prenup would be particularly useful to the couple to help settle their financial matters quickly and discretely in the event of a divorce.

Having already been through a divorce when her marriage to film producer Trevor Engelson, ended after two years, it remains to be seen how 36-year-old Meghan will feel about a prenup.

She reportedly banks around AU$64,000 per episode of Suits and is worth an estimated $6 million.

Meanwhile Harry is estimated to earn a much more meagre AU$57,000 salary a year, as part of the British Army Air Corps, but inherited $17 million on his 30th birthday from a trust fund set up by Diana.

According to The Richest, both he and Prince William are worth AU$48 million (£28m) each.

