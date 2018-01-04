News

Pippa Middleton flew on the same seaplane that crashed on NYE

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa flew on the exact same seaplane that tragically crashed into the Hawkesbury River on New Year’s Eve, while on her honeymoon with husband James seven months ago.

Pippa and James took the same trip with Sydney Seaplanes boarding the De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver with the call sign VH-NOO in late May while in Sydney, according to the Daily Mail.

pippa middleton sea plane

Pippa Middleton and husband James flew on the same Sydney Seaplane in May. Photo: Getty

The plane crashed on Sunday while flying UK CEO Richard Cousins, 58, his fiancée Emma Bowden, 48, Ms Bowden's daughter Heather, 11, and Mr Cousins's sons Edward, 23, and William, 25, from Cottage Point Inn back to Rose Bay on Sydney Harbour ahead of the New Year's Eve fireworks display.

But something went wrong and the plane crashed into the Hawkesbury River at Jerusalem Bay, near Cowan, killing all five passengers and the pilot, Gareth Morgan.

sydney seaplanes

The plane crashed on NYE killing all six on board. Photo: AAP

Pippa and James were married at St Mark's Church in Berkshire, west of London, less than a fortnight before their trip to Sydney.

And they too flew to and from lunch at the Cottage Point Inn exclusive river restaurant.

pippa middleton honeymoon

Pippa and James took the same trip to the Cottage Point Inn. Photo: Getty

The pair were pictured boarding and disembarking the aircraft, which was operated by Sydney Seaplanes. The company has been running since 2005 but has currently suspended all operations.

Sydney Seaplanes managing director Aaron Shaw said after the accident they were “deeply shocked by this incident”.

“We wish to pass on our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the passengers and pilot who were tragically killed,” he said.

sydney seaplanes crash

Pippa pictured in the same seaplane that crashed into the Hawkesbury River. Photo: Getty

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull also spoke on the “tragic accident”, as his own father died in a light plane crash in 1982.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those whose lives were lost in this accident,” Mr Turnbull said.

“These are tragic circumstances. It's hard. We don't know yet what caused it but it's just a tragedy.”

Investigations are ongoing and the exact cause of the accident is not yet known.

Pippa is not the only A-lister to have enjoyed a flight with Sydney Seaplanes either.

The likes of Ed Sheeran, Jeremy Clarkson, Jerry Seinfeld, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr – in Australia just last month – also flew with the company.

