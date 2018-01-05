Husband's heartbreaking tribute as wife dies 18 hours after wedding

After losing his beautiful bride to breast cancer just 18 hours after they got married, Dave Mosher has paid an emotional tribute to his wife Heather, describing her as his “soulmate”.

The couple’s tragic love story broke hearts around the world after it was revealed David, 35, wed Heather at Saint Francis Hospital & Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut in late December.

For Heather, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 – the day David proposed – and tied the knot wearing a wedding dress in her hospital bed, her vows were the last words she would say.

Now David has opened up about his heartbreak, describing the day as the hardest one of his life.

“I just bawled through the whole ceremony and, for me, it was such a sad occasion, because I knew I wouldn’t see her again,” David told PEOPLE.

“When someone’s your soulmate, you’re never the same when you lose that part of yourself. There’s a part of me that died when she died.”

Pictures taken of the moving ceremony by Heather’s bridesmaid and close friend Christina Lee Karas show the moving moment the pair pledged their lives to each other, despite the tragic circumstances.

“Standing in front of everyone in the chapel, I was hesitant to pull out my camera,” Christina revealed on Instsagram.

“As someone who wanted nothing more than to see my friend truly happy, I felt I had to capture these images, which by this point I knew were her final moments with us. What you clearly see here is two people who were destined to be joined as one. A love like no other captured for all to see.”

David explains he had already planned to propose to Heather before she was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer, and wasn’t about to let anything change his mind.

After initially planning a December 30 wedding, the couple were forced to move their wedding date to the 22nd after doctors advised them that Heather was unlikely to make it to that date.

“She was just so happy and triumphant, because she knew that in a way she had beat cancer because she lived longer than anyone thought she was going to,” David told PEOPLE.

“She made it to her wedding day, which was her biggest goal. Cancer couldn’t take that away from her.”

