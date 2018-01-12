Lipstick kiss inside toilet has internet freaking out

Seeing lipstick on the inside of a toilet bowl is definitely the last thing you expect when going to the bathroom.

Lipstick kiss inside toilet bowl has internet freaking out

But now a photo of exactly that is doing the rounds online and the internet is officially losing it.

Posted to Twitter by user @ClawedHumour the image clearly shows lipstick marks, made by lips, on the toilet, not 10cm from the water level.

It was captioned ‘Stranger Things – 2018’ and has sparked a host of theories as to how it got there.

We’re not quite sure ourselves what to think, but the reactions are none-the-less hilarious.

God knows why and how 😂😂 — ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) January 10, 2018

I love lamp



Awwww.... I love toilet 😍💋🚽 — 𝕂𝕒𝕥 (@KatrinaNewberry) January 10, 2018

Toilet: "I have a girlfriend" — Wizard of Awes (@awescar) January 10, 2018

The phrase 💋 “Kiss My Ass” comes to mind. 😵 — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) January 11, 2018

The image has since been retweeted over 5,000 times and has almost 10,000 likes.

While some people suggested the woman was maybe too drunk and ended up with her head over the toilet bowl, others came up with some different explanations, which we probably prefer.

Easy. Put lipstick on, kiss toilet paper, print on toilet bowl, wash hands. Done. — Lucy Morningstar (@l_m0rningstar) January 10, 2018

My theory: girl blotted her lipstick by kissing a square of toilet paper and threw it in the toilet instead of trash and it got stuck to the bowl and lipstick mark stayed after flushing. — Ryan (@ry3889) January 10, 2018

