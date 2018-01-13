News

Aussie mum reveals horror bullying left daughter suicidal
Mum reveals horror bullying left 11-year-old daughter suicidal

Meghan Markle's sister begs for forgiveness

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Grant has begged for forgiveness from her famous sibling ahead of Meghan's royal wedding with Prince Harry.

In a new interview, 53-year-old Samantha says she regrets not keeping in touch with Meghan over the past three-and-a-half years, and all she wants now is a reunion, and perhaps even an invite to the nuptials in May.

“I hope now that she knows I was there. I should’ve really reached out more... but I’m proud of her," Samantha told The Mirror, explaining the last time they spoke was in 2014.

meghan markle sister

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Grant (R) has asked for forgiveness. Source: Getty (L) and GoFundMe (R)

As for a wedding invitation, Samantha said: "I’d be lying to say that I wouldn’t be hurt if I didn’t get an invite but that’s really up to her".

"I can only say to Meg, ‘Forgive me’," she also candidly expressed.

Earlier this month Samantha said that even though she's written a book titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, she's actually Meghan's biggest fan.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan and Samantha haven't spoken since 2014 They share the same father. Source: Getty Images

She was also adamant it's not an attempt to make some money off the back of her sister's fame.

“You know, and I have to say that I think the term ‘cash in’ is a low blow," Samantha told the hosts of British morning show The Wright Stuff.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s we’re cashing in, because there’s certainly a large audience and market of people who are interested and curious. So, why not share information that is socially and historically valuable? If you like, it's kind of a service to do that.”

Meghan Markle Prince Harry

It's unknown whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be inviting Samantha to their May 19 wedding. Source: Getty

