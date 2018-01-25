Australia's biggest backyard waterslide for sale

Can you imagine a better way of spending the Australia Day long weekend than having a barbie with mates and cooling off with the biggest backyard waterslide you’ve ever imagined?

Well, one prospective house hunter will have exactly that if they purchase this property in Brisbane.

The five-bedroom estate has just gone on the market and includes a jaw-dropping, 50-metre long waterslide.

The house, which is on the market for $1.1 million, also has a putt putt golf course, cinema room and even a fully equipped hair salon.

Current owner Craig Gormley, says he bought the waterslide after seeing it on Gumtree and its since become a neighbourhood attraction.

Now that he and his wife are selling, their children are devastated, but have been told they’ll get a giant cubby house at their next home.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram