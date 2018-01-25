News

10 royal baby traditions you probably didn't know about
Australia's biggest backyard waterslide for sale

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Can you imagine a better way of spending the Australia Day long weekend than having a barbie with mates and cooling off with the biggest backyard waterslide you’ve ever imagined?

'He kidnapped me': Sophie Monk's dating disasters
 

Well, one prospective house hunter will have exactly that if they purchase this property in Brisbane.

The five-bedroom estate has just gone on the market and includes a jaw-dropping, 50-metre long waterslide.

waterslide australia

This house has a 50-metre long waterslide. Photo: LJ Hooker

brisbane property news

The property is on the market for $1.1 million. Photo: LJ Hooker

The house, which is on the market for $1.1 million, also has a putt putt golf course, cinema room and even a fully equipped hair salon.


Current owner Craig Gormley, says he bought the waterslide after seeing it on Gumtree and its since become a neighbourhood attraction.

Now that he and his wife are selling, their children are devastated, but have been told they’ll get a giant cubby house at their next home.

homes news

The house is perfect for entertaining and has a separate pool. Photo: LJ Hooker

It even has an in-built hair salon. Photo: LJ Hooker

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

