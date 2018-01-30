Supermarket worker left furious over co-worker's pricey leaving gift

A supermarket worker claims she was left $126 out of pocket after her co-worker scammed her into buying her groceries as a leaving gift.

The 19-year-old, who is also a student, took to Mumsnet to ask whether or not it was rude for her co-worker, who is in her 40’s, to take advantage of her offer to “grab a few bits” from the aisles.

The consensus from the commenters was that the woman, who goes by the name ‘Lilac Bearberry’ on the site, should text her co-worker to let her know her feelings, but she didn’t get quite the response she was expecting.

“I work part-time in a supermarket and it was someone's last shift. I do have a gift for her at home (as she didn't know her leaving date) but I told her to grab a few bits and I'll treat her (I didn't know what else to do),” LilacBearberry started the thread online.

She went on to say that despite the woman knowing she’s a student, the bill came to a whopping $126.

The woman thought that her co-worker would have just picked out a bottle of wine and some chocolates, but she claims she did her weekly shop, even grabbing some yoghurts for her kids.

“I know I should have said no, but I felt extremely awkward. I know I was stupid for paying it,” she said.

When people questioned why she didn’t just meet up with her co-worker at a later date and give her the gift she had already bought, the woman said she’s not particularly sociable and thought it was a nice gesture to let her pick out a few items.

"I also didn't watch her scan each item. She had scanned them and when I went to her, she went "thanks so much". I literally didn't know what to do. I can sit here now and think oh I should have done this and that, but at the time, I physically wouldn't have been able to 'make a joke' or 'tell her to stuff it' or whatever,” she said.

“Definitely a lesson learned.”

When commenters urged her to text her co-worker to let her know her feelings, she got the response: “I’m really sorry to have accepted your gift. I didn’t realise you were offering a gift that you didn’t want accepted.”

“Well, we were having a slightly reasonable conversation about it, but then she sends this,” the woman said.

“Can't be bothered with it. I've tried to take your advice... Even though she was being kinda okay about it before this. She could see how it may have been a lot for me and she was sorry, but then she only goes and says this. I'm just annoyed really. I actually got on well with her.”

Opinions were divided on the woman’s post, with some saying she walked right into the situation herself and others sympathizing with her.

“ou made a very kind offer, don’t take it as a slight on you. however, chalk it up to a learning curve. She was extremely rude and clearly "saw you coming". Cut all contact with her (if there was to be any more) as clearly she doesn't value you,” one person said.

“I can't believe someone would do this,” another person said.

“What a peculiar offer to make and a very strange one to accept,” a commenter said.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram