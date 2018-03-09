Reality star Dr Pimple Popper in viral new video

Notorious dermatologist Sandra Lee, AKA Dr Pimple Popper, recently shared a new eye-watering video that shows why she's headed for her own reality show.

Her graphic clips have proved to be unlikely hits across the internet, attracting flocks of people who find themselves unable to look away.

The newest footage, like her previous posts, is not for the faint-hearted.

It shows the Californian doctor slicing open and squeezing an epidermoid cyst on a man’s cheek.

“This cyst here, you’ve never been able to squeeze anything out of it,” Dr Lee can be heard asking her patient.

“It just kind of happened, and you thought it would go away but it kept growing on you.

“I can feel it under there, it’s under there deeper. It’s kind of bigger than it looks actually on the surface of the skin, and it still looks kind of big on the surface of your skin.”

Dr Lee can be seen slicing into the cyst and then giving it a squeeze.

That’s when the magic/horror happens.

"OMGoodness, where to start!! I’m in popaholic heaven," wrote on Youtube watcher. "I love the oatmeal/wet newspaper ones."

"I thought it was never going stop coming out... this was awesome﻿," wrote another.

Watch the video above if you dare…

