Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Reality star Dr Pimple Popper in viral new video

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Notorious dermatologist Sandra Lee, AKA Dr Pimple Popper, recently shared a new eye-watering video that shows why she's headed for her own reality show.

Dr Pimple Popper’s most eye-watering pop yet

Her graphic clips have proved to be unlikely hits across the internet, attracting flocks of people who find themselves unable to look away.

The newest footage, like her previous posts, is not for the faint-hearted.

Dr Sandra Lee is known for sharing her pimple popping clips to eager watchers. Photo: Instagram/drsandralee

It shows the Californian doctor slicing open and squeezing an epidermoid cyst on a man’s cheek.

Dr Pimple Popper video

The cyst was so big, the patient could feel it inside his mouth. Photo: Youtube/Dr. Sandra Lee

“This cyst here, you’ve never been able to squeeze anything out of it,” Dr Lee can be heard asking her patient.

“It just kind of happened, and you thought it would go away but it kept growing on you.

“I can feel it under there, it’s under there deeper. It’s kind of bigger than it looks actually on the surface of the skin, and it still looks kind of big on the surface of your skin.”

Dr Lee can be seen slicing into the cyst and then giving it a squeeze.

Dr Pimple Popper

Dr Lee's latest video has been watched nearly 400,000 times in just a day. Photo: Instagram/drsandralee

That’s when the magic/horror happens.

"OMGoodness, where to start!! I’m in popaholic heaven," wrote on Youtube watcher. "I love the oatmeal/wet newspaper ones."

The graphic vid had popaholics in heaven. Photo: Youtube/Dr. Sandra Lee

"I thought it was never going stop coming out... this was awesome﻿," wrote another.

Watch the video above if you dare…

