Incredible response after mum's plea to find missing necklace

A grieving mum has been blown away by the response to a Facebook plea to help track down a missing necklace which contains her daughter’s ashes.

Chasity Foster, from Georgia US, faced her worst nightmare on Jan. 10 when her 17-year-old daughter, Shaylin Foster, was killed in a car accident while driving to school.

In a cruel twist of fate the mum has now lost the necklace that held her daughter Shaylin’s ashes while wearing it during the race to remember her firstborn.

Just over a month after the local community began mourning the loss of the high school senior, her family took part in the Disney Princess Half Marathon.

The 13.1-mile run through the park was one that Shaylin had signed up for herself, and even bought a costume for before she passed away.

In her honour, Shaylin’s father ran the half marathon in the outfit she picked out. But in celebrating something that their daughter planned to do, the couple has lost a part of her that was very dear to them.

The mum put out a desperate call for help on Facebook on Feb 25, sharing the story of why they ran, along with two photos - one that featured a necklace with a cross, and another that showed Shaylin running the half marathon in previous years. The necklace held the ashes of the teenage girl.

“During [the] race my necklace containing Shaylin’s ashes fell off between entrance of Magic Kingdom parking entrance toll area and where princes stood,” Chasity shared in the post. “If anyone finds this, please let me know. Please share with everyone!!”

Since she posted this, Chasity’s message has received thousands of comments as well as over 15,000 shares by people attempting to help spread the word.

The story eventually reached the ears of the Disney Organisation and Disney executives, who together with complete strangers helped organise a search party to go around the theme park with a fine tooth comb.

The amazing act of human kindness saw people walk the route of the marathon and even be given access to backstage areas of the park in the hope of finding the pendant.

Unfortunately, the search didn’t locate the missing necklace however mum Chasity has been blown away by the response to her post.

“Words cannot bring to describe how unbelievably overwhelmed Chris Foster and I are with the amount of support we have received trying to find my cross containing Shaylin Foster ashes,” Chasity posted on Facebook this week.

“We have received emails, texts, Facebook messages, and calls from all over the world. The media has shared her story and tried to help us locate her. People from all over have seen and got to know our beautiful girl.

“We are amazed. We cannot thank people enough.”

Through some miracle, Chasity hopes the necklace will still be found and asks anyone who finds it or has information to contact her at ChasFoster7@gmail.com or via her Facebook page or to turn the cross in to Disney World’s lost and found office.

