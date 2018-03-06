WATCH: Would you put up with this?

There's nothing quite like waking up after a good night's sleep feeling fresh and re-charged, so spare a thought for residents in Sydney's inner-west who were kept up all night by construction workers.

Locals in the suburb of Erskineville were outraged after enduring a whopping five hours of drilling as work was completed between 11pm and 4am last night. See the painful video above.

The racket — being carried out to connect water to a new apartment block before people move in — disturbed countless people's sleep, with one tired dweller blasting the maintenance performed and asking, "Is this even legal?"

After watching the vid, we can totally relate.

"We had a notification of the water being turned off temporarily, but they didn’t mention the noise/digging," Mary, a concerned inhabitant, shared online.

It wasn't just the continued ringing of the industrial power tool affecting those tucked-up in bed nearby, but also the hum of a power generator powering some huge lights, a digger scraping up broken concrete and the chit-chat of the tradies as they completed their duties.

Sadly, it's nothing new for the residents who have been the subject of continued construction commotion for a number of years, as the inner-west continues to develop and grow.

"I've been living here for four years, and for the majority of that time we have essentially been living across from construction sites, being woken every morning by the noise," Carolyn Newbigin told Be.

However the night-time work was a first.

So would you put up with this unbearable noise in the dead of the night?

Apparently it doesn't matter whether you could or not a spokesperson for City of Sydney told Be, as if it's classed as 'essential work' then construction companies can perform their work at whatever hour deemed suitable.

When contacted by Be, Sydney Water confirmed they'd organised a 'planned water shut-down' at the request of building firm, Richard Crooks Construction during the early hours, adding they'd 'notified residents.'

"The water shutdown was to enable the Developer’s contractor to connect the building water to Sydney Water’s mains," their spokesperson said, insisting 'noise mitigation' is always considered.

However they confirmed they 'weren't aware' noise would be a problem, saying a notification should have gone out to residents by the developer to alert them ahead of time.

Be has also reached out to Richard Crooks Construction for comment.

