Hilariously weird ad goes viral

This might just be the strangest advertisement for a bed we've ever seen.

Posted to Youtube by Brian Gilbert the video starts off pretty generic.

"Are you looking for a new bed?" he asks.

"Well you’re in luck, because I have one."

Enter photo of the bed.

As the ad continues, the product is described as a 'beautiful twin bed' with a 'brushed metal frame'.

But that’s about where the normal stops.

The biggest selling point is apparently that ‘nothing bad has ever happened on this bed’.

Though we're not sure why for some reason nerdy Brian suddenly changes into a cool Danny Zuko wannabe to repeatedly make this point.

And it only gets weirder from there.

Enter a second bed, a strange cigar-smoking female roommate, and a techno tune.

Not to mention his constant voice-over saying ‘please buy my bed’.

We’re not really sure how we feel about the bed at this point.

Take a look for yourself above. Would you buy the bed?

