WATCH: Meet the woman allergic to sunlight

This young woman’s skin blisters and burns if she is exposed to only a few minutes of daylight.

Lizzie Tenney suffers from the rare, and extreme, skin disorder Xeroderma Pigmentosum.

Her mum first noticed the signs something was wrong when she was six weeks old.

"We'd spent about 30 minutes in the park and came home and the next morning her eyes were swollen shut, her face was red and we rushed to the doctors," Kittie told Barcroft TV.

lizzie tenney

Lizzie has an extremely rare skin disorder. Photo: Barcroft media

With there only being around 300 diagnosed cases in the United States – it makes Lizzie one in a million.

Xeroderma Pigmentosum commonly known as XP, is a rare degenerative disease, which leaves the skin unable to repair its own DNA once exposed – and damaged by – the sunlight’s harmful ultraviolet (or UV) rays, even resulting in skin cancer, neurological problems and developmental delays.

In Lizzie’s case she has had skin cancer surgery 43 times.

skin disorder

The 22-year-old has to be completely protected from UV rays before she can go outside. Photo: Barcroft media

The 22-year-old, from Highland, Utah, has to use a specially-designed metre that measures the level of UV rays and tells her when it is safe to go outside.

"At the beginning I felt kind of sad and upset," Lizzie said.

"I get remarks from people and can hear them asking 'why does that girl have a bag on her head?'

"But I'm happy to explain because I want people to have a knowledge of XP."

You can see more of Lizzie's story in the video above.

