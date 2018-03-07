News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Woman finds extremely rude note about her parking on car windscreen

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

If there’s one way your day can go from a solid 10 to a mediocre one in a split second, it’s when someone to leave a nasty note on your car windscreen.

Does Bella Thorne REGRET Sharing Her Sexual Abuse Story?
2:14

Does Bella Thorne REGRET Sharing Her Sexual Abuse Story?
Selena Gomez SLAMMED by Her Own Mother for Working with Woody Allen
2:09

Selena Gomez SLAMMED by Her Own Mother for Working with Woody Allen
Living As An Adult Baby | EXTREME LOVE
4:30

Living As An Adult Baby | EXTREME LOVE
Selena Gomez SHADES Demi Lovato, Bella Thorne's Terrifying Sexual Abuse Story -DR
6:40

Selena Gomez SHADES Demi Lovato, Bella Thorne's Terrifying Sexual Abuse Story -DR
Bella Thorne BRAVELY Details Heartbreaking Sexual Abuse Story for #TimesUp Movement
2:15

Bella Thorne BRAVELY Details Heartbreaking Sexual Abuse Story for #TimesUp Movement
Couple Accused of Placing Infant Son in Microwave
0:36

Couple Accused of Placing Infant Son in Microwave
The Shocking Accusations from R. Kelly Alleged Abuse Victim Kitti Jones
1:15

The Shocking Accusations from R. Kelly Alleged Abuse Victim Kitti Jones
Demi Lovato Reveals the ‘Final Intervention’ That Got Her Sober: ‘I Had Hit Rock Bottom’
1:44

Demi Lovato Reveals the ‘Final Intervention’ That Got Her Sober: ‘I Had Hit Rock Bottom’
Chris Brown Reacts To Karrueche Tran Abuse Allegations
0:59

Chris Brown Reacts To Karrueche Tran Abuse Allegations
Rob Kardashian APOLOGIZES to Blac Chyna for Breakup
3:11

Rob Kardashian APOLOGIZES to Blac Chyna for Breakup
1221_0500_nat_michaeljackson
0:48

Michael Jackson sex abuse lawsuit
Ed Sheeran Reveals Substance Abuse Battle
1:36

Ed Sheeran Reveals Substance Abuse Battle
 

Usually, seeing a piece of paper flying in the wind on your screen means someone has either tapped against your car, broken your mirror or worse yet, it’s a marketing pamphlet.

However, one woman was left furious when a fellow driver left her a note complaining about how she had parked her car.

Rude note on windscreen

A woman was shocked when she returned to her car only to find this rude note on the windscreen. Photo: Supplied

“You might want to be more considerate of others next time and not park like a p***k,” the note read.

Needless to say, Danielle Giornandi, who hails from Godalming in the UK, was livid over the letter.

She claims she was parked perfectly in Crown Court car park and that the spaces are just too small for the cars.

"People have complained and reported to the council numerous time,” she told GetSurrey about the spaces.

Modern Family

She blamed it all onn the size of the parking spaces in the car park. Photo: ABC

"They're outdated - people have much larger cars these days.

"I tried as hard as I could within the parameters given to me - leaving a note like that was uncalled for though.

Danielle went on to say that such a negative note reflects badly on the people of Godalming and shows off a ‘nasty’ side.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top