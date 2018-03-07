Mum discovers stalker of two years was actually her husband

Mum-of-three Amanda Playle didn't expect this twist when she discovered who had been stalking and harassing her for two years.

Between December 2015 and June 2017, Amanda was subjected to sustained stalking and hundreds of harassing messages, which almost lead her to take her own life.

And in a complete shock, the mum from Britain eventually discovered that it was her husband of 25 years, having assumed the identity of a childhood boyfriend, behind it all.

“I just didn’t believe it, I didn’t want to believe it,” she said, speaking for the first time on TV show This Morning. “I was adamant to the police that they had this wrong."

“He was my rock. I always said to people this stalker knew my thoughts and inner feelings. But actually, he was sat right beside me.”

Paul Playle used a fake email to set up a Facebook account and over the coming years Amanda endured threatening messages saying he knew where she was, disgusting comments about exs, her family and friends.

It wasn’t until he was spotted on CCTV taking a photo of Amanda at Gatwick Airport in the UK, that police were able to trace the activity back to him.

And the most distressing thing, was all the while he was at home pretending to be the doting husband, even comforting Amanda as things got worse.

This got so bad that Amanda became a loner and found herself contemplating suicide.

“Terrified to leave the house, go to work or the shop across the road,” her victim impact statement read in court.

“I panic when my phone goes off. I'm embarrassed and I burst into tears for no reason.

“To think it was the one person I believed I could always trust. I no longer trust anyone anymore.”

In January Paul was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison charges of stalking and coercive and controlling behaviour.

