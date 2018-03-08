Disabled mum cops shocking abuse over car park

She suffers from Fibromyalgia that leaves her with chronic muscle and joint pain, however British mum Alexandra Bennett was forced to defend her disability after a fellow driver abused her for parking in a disabled space.

The 29-year-old mum was parked outside a doctor’s surgery in Cheshire, UK, with her 10-year-old son, when the man pulled up and began verbally attacking her.

The outraged driver – who also holds a disabled parking badge – can be seen opening his car and leaning out of his window.

“Get out, get out!” he’s heard yelling at Alexandra.

With her son directly in the firing line of his abuse, Alexandra is forced to pull out her own disabled badge and defend herself.

“You’re very, very aggressive,” she says. “This is a disabled parking parking badge. I am in a disabled parking space, so why are you having a go at me in front of my son.”

After being labelled ‘too idle to walk’ by the man, Alexandra shared the post on Facebook.

“Is it any wonder people don’t respect their eldest,” wrote Lexi.

“Tuesday afternoon minding my own business then I get this abuse! For those of you that don’t know I am classed as disabled so I have a disabled badge to allow me to park on disabled spaces.”

“I’m so upset I constantly get abuse because I don’t look disabled and to shout at me like this in front of my son is disgusting! And to top it off I get accuse of pulling the race card when I didn’t mention one thing about my colour!!!”

Alexandra’s post has since been shared hundreds of times, with watchers commenting on how inappropriate the outburst was.

“I suffer from fibromyalgia as well,” wrote one commenter.

“I also don't look like I have any disability. It is not fun having this illness. The flare ups and everything that comes along with fibromyalgia is no joke at all. It sickens me that people like this loser, heartless man can be so judgmental not knowing the situation and the reasons why you were parked there. He was totally out of line.”

“Is he drunk or does he need to see a Shrink” added another. “At the end of the day the manner was unacceptable infront of a young school child.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram