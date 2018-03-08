Reality star captures creepy ‘ghost boy’ in her home

She’s claimed her house has been haunted for years, and reality star Katie Price was left freaked out after inviting a ghost hunter into her home to find out once and for all if her home was inhabited by ghouls.

Former model Katie, also known as Jordan, took to Instagram to share spooky images she snapped after exploring her house with paranormal investigator Lee Roberts.

“Omg so shocked to capture so much with just a phone for a camera when Ghost Hunting with @MrLeeRoberts around my house!” Katie wrote on Instagram.

“So many ghostly figures and strange apparitions.”

The mum-of-five posted an eerie image of what appeared to be a young boy, lurking in the corridor of her Sussex mansion.

“Another one of what looks like a little boy!” she wrote. '

“All these in my house.”

While some of Katie’s fans scoffed at the image, saying it was simply a reflection, others insisted we shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss supernatural activity.

“I’m as sceptical as the next person but the things that happened in my last house were beyond explanation and I found out in later years that my near neighbour had reported the same things!” wrote on Instagram follower.

“There is more out there but [you] don’t need to be scared by it.”

Katie admits that even her children have had supernatural experiences, with her 12-year-old son Junior waking up terrified after sighting a ghostly encounter.

And the reality star admits she appears to have a knack for drawing spirits to her.

“Most of my houses are haunted,” Katie revealed on UK talk show Loose Women.

“When I've had mediums round they say it's me. I have an aura around me.”

