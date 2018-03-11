A new video shared online shows just how fast lifeguards need to react in order to save someone from drowning.

WATCH: Can you spot the boy in trouble?

This latest footage, posted to YouTube by Lifeguard Rescue, shows people enjoying themselves in a public pool. But can you spot the boy in trouble?

As the clip begins people are enjoying their time, some swimming, others floating on blue rings.

A lifeguard can then be seen approaching her viewing platform before she takes a seat.

In the meantime a young boy, who appears to be with two friends, is holding on to a floating ring, while his companions seem to be holding onto the wall.

As the trio work their way deeper into the pool, the boy loses grip on the ring and slips down the hole.

He can be seen attempting to jump back up onto the ring, but fails and soon goes under, struggling in the water as he desperately clings to the floating device.

Incredibly, it took the lifeguard on duty less than five seconds to spot the boy splashing in the water and jump into action.

She immediately lunges for the boy in the pool and has him in her arms in less than 10 seconds.

Meanwhile most of the other occupants of the pool look over, seemingly oblivious to what had almost happened within a few metres of them.

People were quick to praise the quick-acting lifeguard.

“One more life saved,” one person commented on the video.

“Great work guys,” said another.

It is unclear where the child’s parents were at the time. Unfortunately, this kind of incident occurs all too often.

A 2015 video by the same group garnered a huge 18m views showing a similar rescue of a boy by a lifeguard in less than 10 seconds.

At the time the wave machine was turned on and mayhem ensued, the boy slipping out of his floating device in the water.

Just last year a boy wearing floaties barely escapes drowning in another video that went viral.

The clip showed a group of young children playing in a shallow paddling pool, when a young boy, sitting in an inflatable ring with a vest attached, tips forward.

He struggled to right himself, with his face held in the water. Luckily a young girl in the pool noticed the boy in distress and came to his rescue.

