The moment a TV makeover goes wrong

A deserving mum who was receiving a special makeover on live TV after battling cancer, had the shock of her life when things went horribly wrong.

Yvonne was on UK breakfast show This Morning to be given a glamorous new look from celebrity stylist Gok Wan.

He'd dressed her in a glitzy pink sequin Jenny Packham dress and completed her look with a vivacious curly hairdo and stunning makeup.

But as the big reveal was made, Yvonne turned to look into a mirror and revealed to cameras that back of her expensive designer gown wasn't done up properly.

Yvonne. The least they could have done is put her in a dress that could be zipped up! Beautiful from the front though. #ThisMorning — Mrs Shaw (@poppytopss) March 8, 2018

They seem to have forgotten to zip her up at the back#thismorning — The 13th duke of wybourne O.B.E (@dukewybourne13) March 8, 2018

Another viewer also pointed out that the wardrobe malfunction meant her bra was exposed.

Nice shot of her bra, somebody should have done the dress up properly #ThisMorning — Penn Wooding (@BrixhamUK) March 8, 2018

Thankfully, Yvonne wasn't fazed by the wardrobe mishap and was totally delighted at her stunning new look and breaking down when she saw herself.

"Oh, oh," she gasps, her hands covering her mouth in shock.

As Gok tells viewers her dress cost $390, he adds 'you're worth every penny' which caused the emotional mum to cry even more.

"Thank you," she says. "I'm blown away by it all."

What a truly deserving woman.

