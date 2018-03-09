The moment a TV makeover goes wrong

News

Yvonne was on UK breakfast show This Morning to be given a glamorous new look from celebrity stylist Gok Wan.

He'd dressed her in a glitzy pink sequin Jenny Packham dress and completed her look with a vivacious curly hairdo and stunning makeup.

ITV wardrobe malfunction live on air

Yvonne had been surprised with a celebrity makeover after battling cancer. Source: ITV

But as the big reveal was made, Yvonne turned to look into a mirror and revealed to cameras that back of her expensive designer gown wasn't done up properly.




This mishap has left viewers angry, calling out the stylist for not dressing the mum properly. Source: ITV

Another viewer also pointed out that the wardrobe malfunction meant her bra was exposed.



Thankfully, Yvonne wasn't fazed by the wardrobe mishap and was totally delighted at her stunning new look and breaking down when she saw herself.

An emotional Yvonne didn't seem fazed by the fashion faux pas and was overcome with emotion at the outfit. Source: ITV

"Oh, oh," she gasps, her hands covering her mouth in shock.

As Gok tells viewers her dress cost $390, he adds 'you're worth every penny' which caused the emotional mum to cry even more.

"Thank you," she says. "I'm blown away by it all."

What a truly deserving woman.

