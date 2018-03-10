A video has resurfaced online that is still shocking viewers of how unbelievably lucky this guy was on his birthday.

This game-show winner is the luckiest guy ever

19-year old Taylor decided to go on the American television game-show The Price Is Right on the day of his birthday and boy, what a good decision that was.

After winning himself a scooter in the first round, the young contestant’s luck skyrocketed even higher as he continued on a jaw-dropping winning streak, taking home almost every prize on offer.

Proving birthday luck may actually be a thing, Taylor ended up winning over $75,00 in prizes which included a Mustang, $26,000, a Dodge Charger and a holiday.

"Just when you think he can't get any luckier, he does. Again, and again, and again," one Reddit user described it.

What makes this video even greater is the reactions, as host Drew Carey who can be seen jumping for joy in celebration while Taylor drops to the floor and runs around the room in shock of his luck.

And as we all wonder what one may do if they were to win all those prizes, another Reddit user claiming to be a family friend to Taylor implied he used the winnings to start up a film company.

“He has a film production company in Hollywood now. Sold pretty much all of the price is right stuff to start it up,” the user said.

All we can say is, what a way to celebrate your birthday!

