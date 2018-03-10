Can you spot Meghan Markle's wardrobe malfunction?

Meghan Markle's stunning $500 coat she wore earlier this week was sold out in minutes after her Birmingham outing.

But what many of us didn't realise at first, is that there was a little glitch in the navy and white J.Crew wrap coat, and it all comes down to the stitching.

It seems as though Prince Harry's fiancee's stylist may have forgotten to remove a temporary white stitch on the back of her jacket, and considering the outfit is navy, it was really easy to notice.

Call the fashion brigade.

Truly though, a little stitch here and there does no wrong in our eyes when it comes to Meghan.

She's nailed the royal fashion stakes so far, and again this look was a killer choice.

The coat, which is available to buy on net-a-porter, is described as ‘tailored from insulating wool-blend in a versatile navy hue’.

“The slightly loose shape makes it easy to layer over crisp shirts and casual knits, while the contrasting white edges nod to the brand's signature stripes,” the description reads.

Meghan decided to match her coat with a crisp, white, All Saints Ridley white turtleneck jumper.

To beat the cold Birmingham weather, Meghan wore a pair of black Alexander Wang cropped pants and black Manolo Balhnik heels.

She also carried a $1,595 navy Altuzarra Ghianda Saddle bag, which actually isn’t even available to the public in that colour yet.

Meghan and Harry were in Birmingham to attend Millennium Point, which is a hub for some of the biggest technology organisations in the city.

