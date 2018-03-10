News

Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

Can you spot Meghan Markle's wardrobe malfunction?

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Meghan Markle's stunning $500 coat she wore earlier this week was sold out in minutes after her Birmingham outing.

But what many of us didn't realise at first, is that there was a little glitch in the navy and white J.Crew wrap coat, and it all comes down to the stitching.

It seems as though Prince Harry's fiancee's stylist may have forgotten to remove a temporary white stitch on the back of her jacket, and considering the outfit is navy, it was really easy to notice.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's gorgeous navy and white coat from J. Crew has already sold out, but there was a little glitch some of us didn't notice at first. Source: Getty Images

Call the fashion brigade.

Truly though, a little stitch here and there does no wrong in our eyes when it comes to Meghan.

She's nailed the royal fashion stakes so far, and again this look was a killer choice.

meghan markle wardrobe malfunction coat

It seems as though Prince Harry's fiancee's stylist may have forgotten to remove a temporary white stitch on the back of her jacket, and considering the outfit is navy, it was really easy to notice. Source: Getty

The coat, which is available to buy on net-a-porter, is described as ‘tailored from insulating wool-blend in a versatile navy hue’.

“The slightly loose shape makes it easy to layer over crisp shirts and casual knits, while the contrasting white edges nod to the brand's signature stripes,” the description reads.

Meghan decided to match her coat with a crisp, white, All Saints Ridley white turtleneck jumper.

meghan markle coat stitching

There it is. Source: Getty

To beat the cold Birmingham weather, Meghan wore a pair of black Alexander Wang cropped pants and black Manolo Balhnik heels.

She also carried a $1,595 navy Altuzarra Ghianda Saddle bag, which actually isn’t even available to the public in that colour yet.

Meghan and Harry were in Birmingham to attend Millennium Point, which is a hub for some of the biggest technology organisations in the city.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

