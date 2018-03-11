Dutchman on ladder's bizarre brush with death

A dutchman has miraculously escaped death after being caught up in a huge blast that caused a power outage in the middle of Amsterdam.

Dutchman on ladder bizarre brush with death

The incredible footage, showing the man doing work on a building while standing on a ladder, has gone viral after being shared on Reddit.

While completing his work, a huge explosion happened at his feet sending a fireball straight for him.

"This happened in Amsterdam today causing a big power outage," the video was captioned.

While it appears the fireball swallows the man whole, according to local reports he was taken to hospital suffering online minor injuries.

After viewing the video, many people online were completely shocked at how the man could have possibly survived.

"That is some bad timing to be working right there," one person commented.

"I had to rewatch it twice in slow-mo. I thought he was literally incinerated into thin air," another person added.

"The blast seriously shot directly at them," was another comment.

"The underworld really wanted that dude on the ladder."

The explosion caused a power outage in the centre of Amsterdam, and several buildings, including the Rijksmuseum, were evacuated, Het Parool reports.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram