Girl standing in car park divides the internet

For anyone who has ever been pushed to breaking point after spending an eternity circling a busy parking lot, you can understand the lengths you'll go to once you do spot that elusive park.

One couple’s footage of those exact lengths has gone viral, after they filmed a woman darting in front of their car on foot, and standing in the spot.

The woman can be seen shooing the couple in the car away, despite their disbelief.

“You’re not even in a car woman,” the man in the car can be heard saying.

“Are you serious? Get the f**k out of the way.”

With the woman insisting she has every right to be there (her dad was there first, of course), a Mexican standoff ensues, with the woman calling in for backup with more people.

“I’m gonna stay here all day, I got time,” says the man, before leaning on his horn. “You think you can frickin walk into a spot?”

The clip has divided the internet after it was shared on Reddit, with some saying the woman was in the wrong.

"Oh man I would sit on that horn like it was my little brother caught stealing halloween candy," wrote one.

"Isn't this how you get your car keyed?" added another Redditor.

However others said both parties were wrong in this situation.

"Dude... nobody won in this video," posted on watcher. "They all looked like childish morons in the end."

Two minutes – and nearly 20,000 Youtube views later – and there’s finally a resolution.

Watch to video above to find out what happens.

Just a warning, though: you may need to take your blood-pressure medication before you get to the end.

